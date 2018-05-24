MCX launches India’s first silver options

India is the world’s biggest consumer of silver, which is mainly used for jewellery making in the county.

Mumbai: India’s Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) said it launched the country’s first silver options contracts on Thursday.

Five contracts expiring in June, August, November, February and April with a lot size of 30 kg were launched, the exchange said in a statement.

India is the world’s biggest consumer of silver, which is mainly used for jewellery making in the county.

The exchange had launched crude oil and copper options earlier this month.