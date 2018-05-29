 Term of the day: What is CAGR? - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Term of the day: What is CAGR?

CAGR is useful to compare historical returns across investments

Last Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 11 01 AM IST
Lisa Pallavi Barbora
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Compounded annual growth rate or CAGR measures the return from an investment which grows over a period. Most people consider the absolute return from an investment, which shows the percentage growth in the initial amount invested. CAGR breaks down the actual return from an investment into an annual figure assuming a constant annual return for the period under consideration.

CAGR is useful to compare historical returns across investments. If you remain invested for different periods, comparing returns on an annualised basis helps understand relative performance. It also helps in making an investment choice and helps compare performance across different assets.

First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 11 01 AM IST
Topics: CAGR Investment Growth rate Return from investment

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »