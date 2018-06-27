Rupee hits 19-month low against US dollar as crude oil prices rise

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.872%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.829%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened to a 19-month low against the US dollar as traders were worried that rising crude oil prices could accelerate fiscal deficit and inflation.

The rupee opened at 68.42 a dollar and touched a low of 68.50—a level last seen on 1 December 2016. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.49 against US dollar, down 0.30% from its previous close of 67.99. Year to date, the rupee weakened nearly 7%.

Oil prices jumped on Tuesday as the US pressed its allies to end all imports of Iranian oil by a November deadline and said it didn’t want to offer any extensions.

Moreover, the continued selling by foreign investors in local equity and debt market also dampened sentiment. So far this year, foreign investors have sold nearly a combined of $7 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Traders were cautious due to the escalating global trade tensions between US and other major economies, progress of monsoon and movement of crude oil prices.

Bond yields gained for the fourth session. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.872%, from its Tuesday’s close of 7.829%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

“There are no major triggers this week and hence participants are likely to stay on the sidelines as witnessed today too. However, expectations of the next OMO purchase announcement are dominant, especially with systemic liquidity trending well into deficit mode”, said Edelweiss Financial in a note to its investors.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.16% or 59.91 points to 35,492.30. Since January, it has gained 4.2%.

Asian currencies were trading lower. China renminbi was down 0.32%, China offshore 0.29%, South Korean won 0.28%, Taiwan dollar 0.18%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, Malaysian ringgit 0.14%. However, Philippines peso was up 0.28%, Japanese yen 0.15%, Thai baht 0.09%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.60, down 0.08% from its previous close of 94.676.

Bloomberg contributed this story