RBI to pay ₹ 50,000 crore dividend to govt for FY18

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it has decided to pay a dividend of ₹ 50,000 crore to the Union government for the year ended June 30, 2018. “The Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, at its meeting held on 8 August 2018, approved the transfer of surplus amounting to ₹ 50,000 crore for the year ended 30 June 2018 to the Government of India,” the central bank said in a statement. The RBI follows a July-June financial year.

The RBI had last year transferred a surplus of ₹ 30,659 crore as dividend to the government for the year ended 30 June 2017, less than half of what it paid in the previous year (₹ 65,876 crore).

Earlier in March this year, the central bank paid an interim dividend of ₹ 10,000 crore for 2017-18.

The surplus payout in June 2017 year was low on account of expenses incurred on printing of new currency notes following the government’s move to demonetise high-value currency notes on 9 November 2016.