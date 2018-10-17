Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trim gains; Infosys, ICICI Bank top gainers

Mounting cost pressures are showing up in slipping profitability at Hero MotoCorphttps://t.co/RViB6eFMqm— Livemint (@livemint) October 17, 2018
Last Modified: Wed, Oct 17 2018. 09 57 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.57 am ISTHero MotoCorp shares recover, surge 3%
- 9.46 am ISTDen Networks shares gain, Hathway Cable falls on RIL deal buzz
- 9.33 am ISTAdani signs agreement with Total, shares up 2%
- 9.25 am ISTRIL shares up 1% ahead of Q2 earnings today
- 9.20 am ISTInfosys shares rise over 3% on Q2 results
- 9.10 am ISTRupee trades flat against dollar
- 8.40 am ISTRIL Q2 results today: Reliance to get boost from Jio, Retail
- 8.30 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices rise, gold rate steady
- 8.18 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced over 1% today as second-quarter earnings seem to have boosted investor sentiment amid continued recovery in global markets. Infosys shares rose over 3.5% after the company announced its September-quarter results on Tuesday after markets. In Asian markets, stocks in Japan, China and Australia shares rose after upbeat US earnings reports drove a rebound on Wall Street and helped restore a little confidence in emerging market stocks and currencies. Oil prices edged up as industry data showed a surprise decline in US crude inventories, while global gold prices held near recent 11-week highs at $1,223.18. Minutes of the last Fed meeting are due out later Wednesday are expected to show policy makers remain committed to further gradual tightening. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.57 am IST Hero MotoCorp shares recover, surge 3%Hero MotoCorp shares opened lower, but soon surged as much as 3.21% to Rs 2992 per share. The company on Tuesday reported a 3.38% year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹976.28 crore during the September quarter (Q2) due to higher raw material costs and other expenses amid subdued demand in key markets of Kerala and West Bengal.
- 9.46 am IST Den Networks shares gain, Hathway Cable falls on RIL deal buzzShares of Den Networks rose 2.29% to Rs 75.95 per share, while Hathway Cable and Datacom traded 2.47% down at Rs 29.60 per share. According to an Economic Times report, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) could buy more than a 25% stake in each of these two companies to boost its high-speed broadband network.
- 9.33 am IST Adani signs agreement with Total, shares up 2%Shares of Adani Enterprises rose as much as 2.40% to Rs 161.65 per share on BSE after the company said it has signed an agreement with French oil major Total SA to jointly develop multi-energy offerings to the Indian energy market. Total and Adani will create a Joint Venture with an objective to build a retail network of 1,500 service stations over the period of 10 years.
- 9.25 am IST RIL shares up 1% ahead of Q2 earnings todayShares of Reliance Industries rose 1% to Rs 1,174.60 ahead of its September quarter earnings due later on Wednesday. According to a Bloomberg poll of seven brokers, RIL’s consolidated net sales is expected to come in at ₹1.41 trillion; net profit is estimated at ₹9,630.20 crore by 10 brokers.
- 9.20 am IST Infosys shares rise over 3% on Q2 resultsInfosys shares rose as much as 3.53% to Rs 721 after the company posted a surprise 3.2% dollar revenue growth in the September quarter (Q2) from the preceding three months, the fastest sequential growth by India’s second-largest information technology (IT) services company in more than a year.
- 9.10 am IST Rupee trades flat against dollarThe rupee opened marginally higher against the US dollar amid continued recovery in global equities. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 73.47 a dollar, down 0.1% from its Monday’s close of 73.47. The currency opened at 73.34 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.885% from its previous close of 7.873%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 13%, while foreign investors have sold $4.36 billion and $8.42 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.40 am IST RIL Q2 results today: Reliance to get boost from Jio, Retail
- 8.30 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices rise, gold rate steadyOil: US oil prices extended gains after industry data showed a surprise decline in US crude inventories. US WTI crude was up 35 cents, or 0.5 %, at $72.27 a barrel, having settled up 14 cents. Brent crude was up 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $81.77 a barrel, after settling up 63 cents the session before. The global benchmark, which hit a more than two-week low late last week as equity markets dropped, is trading about $5 below a four-year high of $86.74 marked on Oct. 3.Gold: Global gold prices held steady despite a rise in equities, with investors waiting for minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for any fresh clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,224.70 an ounce. On Monday, it touched its highest since July 26 at $1,233.26 an ounce. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,228.30 an ounce.Metals: Shanghai copper extended losses for a second day on Wednesday, curbed by tepid spot trading amid increasing stockpiles at the futures exchange. Three-month LME copper edged up 0.1% to $6,221 a tonne, and the most-traded copper contract for November delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dipped 0.5% to 50,270 yuan ($7,274.75) a tonne. Reuters
- 8.18 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks rose sharply on Tuesday after the release of strong quarterly results from some of the largest U.S. companies helped the market recover from last week’s sell-off. Stocks in Asia were higher on Wednesday morning following a strong bounce on Wall Street overnight.■ Hari Sankaran, the ousted vice chairman of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), has suggested to a court that an independent foreign agency, rather than a local one, be hired to probe the company’s affairs leading to the supersession of its board earlier this month.■ Infosys Ltd’s second-quarter earnings came ahead of analysts’ expectations as the company posted a 3.2% sequential dollar revenue growth in the July-September quarter, primarily on improved clients spend from its banking clients in the US.■ Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world’s largest two-wheeler maker, posted a 3.4% drop in quarterly profit, hurt by higher expenses amid a depreciating rupee.■ All-India cement prices declined in October by ₹2/bag on a month-on-month basis to ₹326/bag.■ Federal Bank Ltd reported a subdued 0.88% rise in its September-quarter net profit as it provided higher provisions to cover its bad loans. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 266.04 crore compared to Rs 263.70 crore a year ago. That’s higher than the Rs 253.50 crore estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.■ The government has increased the rate of interest for General Provident Fund (GPF) and other related schemes by 0.4 percentage points to 8% for the October-December quarter.■ India’s oil demand is expected to rise by 5.8 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2040, accounting for about 40% of the overall increase in global demand during the period, OPEC’s secretary general said on during the weekend.■ Earnings corner: ACC, DCB Bank, Havells India, Mindtree and Reliance Industries Ltd are among the companies that will be announcing their September quarter earnings today. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Wed, Oct 17 2018. 08 18 AM IST
Topics: Markets LIVE BSE Sensex NSE Nifty
