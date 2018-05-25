Tata Communications, Arvind to move out from NSE’s Nifty Midcap 50 index
Indian Bank, National Aluminium would replace telecom player Tata Communications and textile major Arvind on NSE’s Nifty Midcap 50 from 29 June
New Delhi: Telecom player Tata Communications and textile major Arvind Ltd will move out from NSE’s Nifty Midcap 50 from 29 June. In their place, Indian Bank and National Aluminium Co. Ltd would be included in the index.
The changes, announced by India Index Services and Products Ltd (IISL), an arm of National Stock Exchange today, will be effective from 29 June 2018.
The index captures the movement of the midcap segment of the market. It includes top 50 companies based on full market capitalisation from Nifty Midcap 150 index and on which, derivative contracts are available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Further, Tata Communications would be excluded from NSE’s Nifty Infrastructure index, while Torrent Power would be included in the index.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Tata Motors shelves sports car project RaceMo
- Tata Communications, Arvind to move out from NSE’s Nifty Midcap 50 index
- EPFO notifies 8.55% interest rate on PF for 2017-18, lowest in 5 years
- Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina asks India for support on Rohingyas
- Donald Trump says US North Korea summit ‘could’ happen on 12 June
Mark to Market »
- Motherson Sumi continues to face margin pressure in foreign markets
- What the Warren Buffett indicator tells us about market valuations today
- Jet Airways lands with a thud in Q4 as fuel costs increase
- IBC amendments: Some dilutions, and a lot more speed
- Patanjali’s gambit is paying off in toothpaste wars