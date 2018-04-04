Tata Motors shares rally 6% on robust JLR sales, new product lineup

Tata Motors shares opened at Rs349.85, then touched an intra-day high of Rs363, up 5.72% over its previous closing price. Photo: Bloomberg News

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors Ltd surged as much as 6% in morning trade on the bourses on Wednesday after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India reported a 83% rise in FY18 sales and lined up 10 new products for the new fiscal.

Tata Motors-owned JLR on Tuesday said it plans to bring 10 new products in India in 2018-19, riding high on 83% jump in sales in the last fiscal.

Tata Motors shares opened at Rs349.85, then touched an intra-day high of Rs363, up 5.72% over its previous closing price. On NSE, the stock opened at Rs346.80, then jumped to a high of Rs362.90, higher by 5.77% over its previous closing price.

The company’s new products such as the fifth-generation all-new Land Rover Discovery and the New Range Rover Velar have been received very well in the market. Besides, other models like Jaguar XE, XF and F-PACE and Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque have also done well during the year, said JLR India president and managing director Rohit Suri.