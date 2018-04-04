Tata Motors shares rally 6% on robust JLR sales, new product lineup
New Delhi: Shares of Tata Motors Ltd surged as much as 6% in morning trade on the bourses on Wednesday after Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India reported a 83% rise in FY18 sales and lined up 10 new products for the new fiscal.
Tata Motors-owned JLR on Tuesday said it plans to bring 10 new products in India in 2018-19, riding high on 83% jump in sales in the last fiscal.
Tata Motors shares opened at Rs349.85, then touched an intra-day high of Rs363, up 5.72% over its previous closing price. On NSE, the stock opened at Rs346.80, then jumped to a high of Rs362.90, higher by 5.77% over its previous closing price.
The company’s new products such as the fifth-generation all-new Land Rover Discovery and the New Range Rover Velar have been received very well in the market. Besides, other models like Jaguar XE, XF and F-PACE and Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque have also done well during the year, said JLR India president and managing director Rohit Suri.
Latest News »
- Race for hyperloop gets more crowded as startup TransPod takes on Elon Musk
- What the Dalit protests tells us about BJP’s caste conundrum
- Monsoon rains seen at average levels in 2018, says Skymet
- SC dismisses pleas challenging CBSE’s decision to conduct re-exam
- Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon following uproar
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Did manufacturing growth lose momentum in March quarter?
Insolvency may suspend many rights but not the minority’s right to disclosures
Defence PSUs: where big is not beautiful
Is Bajaj Auto losing the game in motorcycles on home turf?
Reliance Jio spurs investment in content, but returns are nowhere in sight