Delisting: Sebi allows promoters to make counter offers

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has allowed promoters to make counter offer to shareholders of companies that are planning to delist from stock exchanges, a move aimed at plugging loopholes in the current method.

The Sebi has put in place a system for price discovery according to the reverse book building (RRB) method, along with considering counter offers of promoters.

At present, if the price discovered through reverse book building is not attractive to the promoter, he may unilaterally reject the price and the whole exercise becomes futile.

Under the new rules, promoters will be allowed to make counter offers to shareholders. If the counter offer is accepted, delisting will be treated successful.

Further, in case promoter or promoters give a counter offer, and if it is not less than the book value, the offer will be accepted by public shareholders, where the promoter shareholding reaches 90%.

“If the price discovered is not acceptable to the acquirer or the promoter, the acquirer or the promoter may make a counter offer to public shareholders within two working days of the price discovered, in the manner specified by the board from time to time,” Sebi said in a notification dated November 14. “Provided that the counter offer price shall not be less than the book value of the company as certified by the merchant banker.”

According to the market regulator, promoters and whole-time directors of compulsorily delisted companies cannot become directors of listed companies till the exit option is exercised.

During 2015-16 to 2017-18, a total of 15 companies got voluntarily delisted through the reverse book building process. Seven companies got delisted at the floor price and eight got delisted at a premium ranging between 7.7% and 242%.

Earlier in July, the regulator had come out with a draft proposal in this regard and had sought the views of all stakeholders.

