Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for positive start; Reliance, Bandhan Bank in focus
SGX Nifty Futures traded 103.50 points up at 10882, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 08 51 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Monday, tracking positive cues in global markets, as December-quarter corporate earnings season begins this week. Japan’s Nikkei shot up 3.1%, helped in part by a pullback in the yen, while South Korea added 1.5%. Chinese stocks firmed after the country’s central bank announced an easing in policy. Oil prices rose by over 1%, lifted by US-China trade talks, while supply cuts by major producers also supported the market. SGX Nifty Futures traded 103.50 points up at 10882, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.51 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices up 1%, gold edges lowerOil prices rose by more than 1%, lifted by optimism that talks could soon resolve the trade war between the US and China, while supply cuts by major producers also supported the market. Brent crude futures were at $57.77 per barrel, up 71 cents, or 1.2%, from their last close. US WTI crude oil futures were at $48.65 per barrel, up 69 cents, or 1.4 percent.Metals: Steel-linked metals zinc and nickel edged higher after China took measures to boost lending following a contraction in its industrial growth and as focus shifted to trade talks between China and the US this week. LME zinc rose by half a percent to $2,450 a tonne.Gold prices edged down on Monday as equities rose on a recovery in risk appetite following comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank would be patient and flexible in steering the course of interest rates. Spot gold had dropped about 0.1% to $1,284.05 per ounce. US gold futures were down about 0.1% at $1,285.10 per ounce. Reuters
- 8.43 am IST Asian stocks trade higher on Fed,China policy boostStocks across Asia kicked off the week with strong gains after soothing Federal Reserve comments and an easing of monetary policy in China triggered a renewed appetite for risk assets. Treasuries steadied after Friday’s slide and oil extended its recent rebound. Shares in Japan led the charge, with advances also in Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia. U.S. futures climbed, signaling Friday’s rally in U.S. stocks could continue.Japan’s Topix index rose 3.2% as of 10:34 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 1.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.5%. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.5%. Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.5%. The S&P 500 Index climbed 3.4% Friday, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 3.3%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 1.9%. Bloomberg
First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 08 43 AM IST
Latest News »
- From Flipkart vs Amazon to Amazon Prime vs Netflix: 5 big internet battles to watch out for in 2019
- Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for positive start; Reliance, Bandhan Bank in focus
- The art of ACE-ing your office conversations
- An author should write, and not be expected to market books
- First job? After salary high, here come taxes
Mark to Market »
- PMI: Indian services providers more upbeat on business outlook than manufacturers
- Indians’ love for loans is showing in their increasing indebtedness
- Higher room tariffs are yet to sweeten return on capital for hotel chains
- Are lower crude prices enough to bring aviation sector’s mojo back?
- Not just lower taxes, evasion too a factor in the GST shortfall