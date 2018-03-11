Centre likely to get Rs8,044 crore as dividend from CIL
CIL’s board of directors have approved payment of interim dividend for the current fiscal at a rate of Rs16.50 per share
Last Published: Sun, Mar 11 2018. 05 52 PM IST
Kolkata: The central government is expected to get Rs8,044 crore as interim dividend from state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) for the fiscal year 2017-18.
The miner’s board of directors have approved payment of interim dividend for the current fiscal at a rate of Rs16.50 per share, it said in an exchange filing. The centre will also garner around Rs2,085 crore as dividend tax from the mining major, a senior Coal India official told PTI.
The company’s total payout on account of dividend is to the tune of Rs10,242 crore. The government currently holds 78.5% in Coal India.
First Published: Sun, Mar 11 2018. 05 52 PM IST
