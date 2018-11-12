Asian markets to start week with drop, oil prices jump

Futures trading from late Friday pointed to declines for equities in Japan and Hong Kong, while Australian shares slipped at the open. Photo: Reutersr

Asian stocks looked set to kick off the week with declines following a weak US session on Friday and as oil prices tumbled into a bear market. The pound slipped as UK Prime Minister Theresa May fought to keep her Brexit divorce plan alive.

Futures trading from late Friday pointed to declines for equities in Japan and Hong Kong, while Australian shares slipped at the open. That’s after large-cap tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq 100 Index to a loss of more than 1.5%. Oil jumped to snap a 10-day selloff after Opec and its allies started laying the groundwork to cut oil supply in 2019. Ten-year treasury yields remained just below 3.2%.

A rally in global stocks is facing pressure again from earnings headwinds and as investors assess lingering concerns about Chinese policymakers efforts to control the slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy. There’s also a renewed debate on the direction of bond yields after oil sank into a bear market, with investors dialing down inflation expectations.

Elsewhere, the offshore yuan held on to last week’s drop, with little sign of an end to the US-China trade war in the wake of the midterm elections. Still, consumer sentiment looks robust as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd logged a record 213.5 billion yuan ($30.7 billion) in sales for its annual Singles’ Day extravaganza.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.6% in late Friday trading in Singapore. Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.5%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index retreated 0.5%. S&P 500 Index futures lost 0.2% as of 8:09am in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 113.86 per dollar. The offshore yuan was steady at 6.9488 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.2%on Friday. The euro declined 0.1% to $1.1323.

The pound fell 0.3% to $1.2934.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year treasuries declined about six basis points on Friday to 3.18%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1% to $60.78 a barrel. It’s dropped about 20% from an 3 October peak. Gold was steady at $1,209.88 an ounce, after sinking 1.2 %percent Friday to hit the weakest in a month.