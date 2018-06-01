Live now
Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid trade war fears, ICICI Bank shares up 4%
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 trades around 10,750. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Jun 01 2018. 10 56 AM IST
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded marginally higher on Friday after robust gross domestic data (GDP) data boost sentiment. However, gains were limited by mixed sentiment in global stock markets. Asian shares traded mixed following deep losses in US stocks overnight after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union. The 10-year government bond prices declined for the fourth session on Friday after accelerating economic growth amid raising crude oil increased expectations of a rate hike. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.50 am IST ICICI Bank says Chanda Kochhar not asked to go on leaveICICI Bank Ltd denied that its board has asked CEO Chanda Kochhar to go on leave. “She is on her annual leave which was planned in advance,” said the company in a BSE filing. “Further, the Board denies that it has appointed any search committee to find her successor.”Mintreported that Chanda Kochhar has been asked to proceed on indefinite leave from the company she has helmed for almost a decade until an independent enquiry announced by the lender’s board to probe alleged cases of impropriety is concluded.ICICI Bank shares were trading 1.61% up at Rs290.20.
- 9.40 am IST ICICI Bank shares jump 5% after CEO asked to go on leaveICICI Bank Ltd shares surged 5% to Rs298.85 after Mint reported that CEO Chanda Kochhar has been asked to proceed on indefinite leave from the company she has helmed for almost a decade until an independent enquiry announced by the lender’s board to probe alleged cases of impropriety is concluded.
- 9.37 am IST ONGC shares fall 2%Oil & Natural Gas Corp. Ltd shares fell 2.3% to Rs173.20 after PTI reported that the government may ask ONGC to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol and diesel prices.
- 9.30 am IST Bond prices fall for 4th session as GDP data raises rate hike prospectsThe 10-year government bond prices declined for the fourth session on Friday after accelerating economic growth amid raising crude oil increased expectations of a rate hike at next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy meeting.At 9.15am, the 10-year bond yield stood at 7.864% from its Thursday’s close of 7.826%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.Meanwhile, the rupee was trading at 67.35 against the US dollar, up 0.09% from its previous close of 67.41. The currency opened at 67.43 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 67.32 and 67.44, respectively.
- 9.27 am IST Asia stocks trade mixedAsian equities shook off earlier weakness on Friday, as a softer yen supported Japanese stocks and firm export data drove South Korean markets higher, although rekindled concerns about US protectionist trade policies limited gains.MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.1%. However, regional sentiment recovered somewhat with South Korea’s KOSPI up 0.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.3%.The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% and the blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.55%. (Reuters)
First Published: Fri, Jun 01 2018. 09 37 AM IST
