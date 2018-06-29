Invest in direct mutual funds to avoid agent commission
As you don’t have an agent, you don’t have to pay a significant commission on your mutual fund investment, so your expense ratio will be lower
In a direct mutual fund plan, you can invest your money in mutual funds through a fund house, without the involvement of a distributor, broker or an agent. As you don’t have a distributor, you don’t have to pay a significant commission on your investment, so your expense ratio will be lower. For instance, SBI Bluechip Fund regular plan has an expense ratio of 1.97%, whereas its direct mutual fund plan has a much lower expense ratio of 1.15%, according to Value Research. The net asset value (NAV) of a funds direct plan will be higher compared to the regular plan.
The process
You can buy direct mutual funds online as well as offline. There are multiple platforms to buy online. For instance, you can visit the individual asset management company’s website and fill in your details.
You can also invest via MF Utility, an initiative of the mutual fund industry under the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Another option is to invest through websites such as MoneyFront and BharosaClub.
In case you are looking to invest through the offline channel, you will have to visit the fund house’s office.
Awareness
For all mutual fund investments, you need to do your know-your-customer process. To opt for direct mutual fund investments, either you should be financially aware of it, or you should get a financial advisor to guide you. To pick the right direct plan, understand mutual fund schemes. If you think you can find time to keep track of your mutual fund performance and are not willing to entrust your money with a broker, consider it. If you are not adept with it, you can seek help of a financial advisor before investing in direct plans.
More From Money »
- India has enough forex reserves to deal with rupee volatility: Govt
- Sensex avoids rupee fate, thanks to domestic fund inflows
- Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells 1.25 crore Titan shares
- Xiaomi IPO raises $4.7 billion after pricing on low end
- UPL discovers a silver lining in US-China trade war, but risks persist
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- UPL discovers a silver lining in US-China trade war, but risks persist
- Premium scooters are powering ahead of their staid counterparts
- Rupee risks frequent pain unless India fixes its thirst for imports
- Disclosures at Fortis paint a scary picture, investors seek deliverance
- Cement firms increasingly opting for brownfield expansion