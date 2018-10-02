How to link your Aadhaar with your PAN card 

If you want to make corrections in your PAN or Aadhaar, you can do so on the NSDL website or using UIDAI’s update Aadhaar services at Aadhaar enrolment centres. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

With the Supreme Court upholding Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, the confusion on whether or not to link your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar has come to rest. While linking the two has become mandatory for existing PAN holders, so has quoting the Aadhaar number to get a new PAN. Effectively, Aadhaar is mandatory to file income tax returns.

The income tax department is expected to declare unlinked PANs as void after 31 March 2019. This will impact a large section of the people as nearly half of the 400 million PANs issued so far have not been linked with Aadhaar, PTI reported. If you are among those whose PAN is not yet linked to Aadhaar, here is how to get it done.

How to link

Go to www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on the tab “Link Aadhaar” on the left side. There is no need to login or register on the website. Fill your PAN and Aadhaar number, enter your name as mentioned in Aadhaar, and submit it. The linking will be confirmed after details are verified by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

If you are already registered on the e-filing website, you can link your Aadhaar after logging in as well. Just click on the Aadhaar linking option under profile settings. The details, as per PAN, will be pre-populated and you only need to enter your Aadhaar number and name exactly as mentioned in Aadhaar.

Things to remember

For the linking to take place, it is important that your name, gender and date of birth are the same in both Aadhaar and PAN databases. If there is a minor mismatch in the names mentioned on Aadhaar and PAN cards, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number through which you can authenticate yourself. If the name on your Aadhaar is completely different from your name on PAN card (for instance, you have used initials for one and full name on the other), the linking will fail and the taxpayer will be prompted to change the name in either the Aadhaar or PAN database.

If you want to make corrections in your PAN or Aadhaar, you can do so on the National Securities Depository Ltd website or using UIDAI’s update Aadhaar services at Aadhaar enrolment centres. While UIDAI earlier allowed updating details like mobile number through its website, that’s not allowed anymore. The online UIDAI update service allows you to update only address details.

To make other changes or corrections, like name, gender or date of birth, mobile number or to update biometrics, visit a permanent enrolment centre.

Note that once linked, there is no system yet to delink your Aadhaar from your PAN.