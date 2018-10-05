RBI must weigh price pressures while formulating its policy
While momentum in the economy has slowed, input as well as output price momentum has remained steady
Last Published: Fri, Oct 05 2018. 07 48 AM IST
The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index recorded a fall in September. The index was down from 51.9 in August to 51.6 last month, and is at its lowest level in four months. As pointed out in these pages earlier, a slowdown in growth is now needed to tame the high current account deficit.
But while momentum in the economy has slowed, the chart shows that input as well as output price momentum has remained steady. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must take into account these higher price pressures while formulating its monetary policy.
First Published: Fri, Oct 05 2018. 07 48 AM IST
More From Money »
- Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open cautious ahead of RBI decision
- 2018 versus 2013: The déjà vu, the difference and the policy dance
- All eyes are on festival season as slowdown hits passenger vehicle sales
- No place to hide as Indian market gets a much-needed reality check
- IT, pharma surge despite market turbulence
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- RBI must weigh price pressures while formulating its policy
- 2018 versus 2013: The déjà vu, the difference and the policy dance
- All eyes are on festival season as slowdown hits passenger vehicle sales
- No place to hide as Indian market gets a much-needed reality check
- Rising truck rentals outpace fuel price hike, but for how long?