Stock Market LIVE: Rupee fall continues, moves past 70.70 against US dollar

The rupee on Wednesday hit a fresh all-time low of 70.64 against the US dollar. The Sensex and Nifty also halted their record run.

The rupee hit a fresh low of 70.77 against the US dollar today, continuing its slide against the greenback. The rupee had closed at 70.59 against the US dollar on Wednesday, after hitting a low of 70.64. Month-end dollar demand from importers and a slide in other Asian currencies weighed on the rupee. The government may miss its fiscal deficit target in its final year in office due to higher than budgeted oil prices and rising interest rate scenario, Moody’s Investor Service said on Wednesday. The government has set the target of reducing fiscal deficit to 3.3% of GDP in 2018-19 from 3.5% of GDP in the previous fiscal year.

8:55 am: Sensex,Nifty set for positive start:Sensex and Nifty are set for a positive start today, with Singapore-traded SGX Nifty trading 17 points higher at 11,721. The rupee will also be in focus today after the currency plumbed past 70.50 mark on Wednesday. Today, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies struggled near a four-week low of 94.434. The global cues are positive with most Asian markets trading in the green. Overnight, the Wall Street hit record highs in the hope that the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations will lead to a further easing of global trade tensions.

On Wednesday, the Sensex and Nifty50 indices halted their record run, dragged by profit-taking in energy giants such as Reliance Industries and Coal India.

The benchmark BSE Sensex on Wednesday closed down 0.45% at 38,722. The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.40% lower at 11,691. Reliance Industries fell from record highs earlier in the session to close 2%. RIL shares had gained for the last seven sessions. Coal India ended 2.1% lower after three sessions of gains. The rupee also on Wednesday touched a record low of 70.64 to the dollar, tracking weakness in Asian peers along with strong month-end dollar demand back home. Today, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies struggled near a four-week low of 94.434.

Aluminium prices decline after Trump move: London aluminium prices fell for the first time in six sessions in early Asian trade on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump allowed relief on aluminium import quotas from Argentina. Trump, who put in place tariffs on steel and aluminium imports in March, signed proclamations allowing relief from the quotas on steel from South Korea, Brazil and Argentina and on aluminium from Argentina, the U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

A rally in tech stocks led the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 to record highs, with Amazon, Alphabet and Apple leading the gains. Investor sentiment was also boosted by the resumption of US-Canada trade talks.

Asia markets were in positive territory on Thursday morning as Wall Street extended its record high streak once again and Canada rejoined negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL), the financial services arm of Aditya Birla Group has announced a joint venture with US-based alternative assets manager Värde Partners to investment in distressed assets in India.

Reliance Infra Infra sells Mumbai power utility to Adani: Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s chairman Anil Ambani completed the sale of its Mumbai city power distribution business to fellow industrialist Gautam Adani for Rs 18,800 crore.

IL&FS plans to divest assets, cut debt by up to Rs 30,000 crore: Debt-saddled infra lender IL&FS said its board has approved the Rs 4,500-crore rights issue and it plans to reduce its loan burden by up to Rs 30,000 crore by divesting assets in the next 18 months.

LIC Board to meet on 4 September to decide modalities for raising stake to 51% in IDBI Bank: The LIC board will meet on 4 September to decide on the modalities for increasing stake in debt-ridden IDBI Bank to 51%, a move that will provide insurance behemoth entry into the banking space.

Government asks RBI to identify government banks for merger: The government has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prepare a list of candidates for merger among 21 government banks as it seeks to strengthen a banking system laden with bad debt, people familiar with the matter said.

Mahindra says Fiat Chrysler files patent complaint in US: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said in a regulatory filing that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US LLC has filed a patent violation complaint with the US International Trade Commission against the company.

India likely to miss fiscal deficit target in 2018-19: Moody’s | The government is likely to miss its fiscal deficit target in its final year in office due to higher than budgeted oil prices and rising interest rate scenario, Moody’s Investor Service said.

