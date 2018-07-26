Nifty hits record high, Sensex crosses 37,000 for first time

Year to date, FIIs sold nearly $919.10 million in equities, while DIIs on the other hand have purchased a net of Rs 68,771 crore. Photo: AP

Mumbai: India’s benchmark Sensex Index hit the 37,000-mark for the first time on Thursday and the Nifty 50 Index also touched an all-time high driven by optimism that earnings growth will pick up further because of favourable government policies. Normal monsoon so far also boosted the sentiment. India’s south west monsoon has recovered in the past week. The cumulative deficit has, by 23 July, narrowed to 2% of the long-term average from -9% earlier in the month.

BSE Sensex rose 156 points, or 0.4%, to a fresh record high of 37,014.65, while National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 gained 0.4% to all time high of 11,172.20. Last time, the Nifty 50 hit an intraday record high on 29 January.

Recently, the GST Council cut tax rates on 88 items, including footwear, refrigerator, washing machine and small screen TV, while the widely demanded sanitary napkins have been exempted from the levy. Analyst expects that this may increase consumption demand.

Early trends from corporate earnings for the June quarter indicate a revival in consumption demand and business sentiment, as the economy recovers from the lingering impact of the roll out of the goods and services tax (GST). A Mint analysis of 102 listed companies showed that the aggregate net profit, after adjusting for one-time gains and losses, rose 14.3% in the fiscal first quarter, the highest in nine quarters.

However, concerns are that the rally is driven by few index heavyweights and that may disrupt it if further earnings do not support broad-based growth.

Only 1,540 out of more than 5,000 companies listed on the BSE were traded on Thursday.

Shares of public sector banks gained after Canara Bank reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings. Canara Bank rose 5% to Rs 270.80 after the bank reported 12% increase in its net profit to Rs 281 crore against Rs 252 crore a year ago.

Other state-run Banks, State Bank of India rose 1.9%, Bank of Baroda 1.7%, Indian Bank 1.4%, UCO Bank 1.4%, Bank of India 1.3%, Indian Overseas Bank 1.3%, Central Bank of India 1.2%.

Foreign institutional investors have been net sellers of Indian shares since January. Year to date, they sold nearly $919.10 million in equities. Domestic institutional investors on the other hand have been net buyers in all the months of 2018, infusing a net of Rs 68,771 crore into equities.