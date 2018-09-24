Govt extends deadline for filing ITR, audit report to 15 October

ITR filing by salaried taxpayers and those opting for presumptive income scheme surged 71% to 5.42 crore till 31 August. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government on Monday extended till 15 October the deadline for filing income tax return (ITR) and audit report for financial year 2017-18. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had received representations from stakeholders seeking extension of the last date for filing of returns by taxpayers whose accounts have to be audited.

“The CBDT extends the ‘due date’ for ITR filing as well as reports of Audit (which were required to be filed by the said specified date) from 30 September 2018 to 15 October 2018 in respect of the said categories of taxpayers,” the CBDT said in a statement.

However, there shall be no extension of the due date for the purpose of section 234 A (Explanation 1) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, pertaining to interest for defaults in furnishing return, and the assessee shall remain liable for payment of interest as per provisions of section 234A of the Act, it added.

According to data released by CBDT earlier, ITR filing by salaried taxpayers and those opting for presumptive income scheme surged 71% to 5.42 crore till 31 August. These categories of taxpayers had to furnish their ITRs for financial year 2017-18 by last month.