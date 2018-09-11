Rupee trades flat against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11.85%, while foreign investors have sold $405.60 million and $6.34 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday opened marginally stronger, but soon erased all gains and was trading little changed against the US dollar as traders await key inflation data and government measures to halt decline in the currency. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 72.42 a dollar, up 0.02% from its Monday’s close of 72.45. The home currency opened at 72.30 per dollar and touched a high and a low of 72.28 and 72.44, respectively.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.145%, from its previous close of 8.158%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The government will issue consumer price inflation and index of industrial production data on 12 September after 5.30pm. According to Bloomberg estimates, IIP will be at 6.5% for July from 7% a month ago. Retail inflation may come at 3.78% in August from 4.17% in July.

Earlier, a Bloomberg report said that the government expressed concerned about the falling rupee and said that it is considering a plan to tap its citizens overseas.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11.85%, while foreign investors have sold $405.60 million and $6.34 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.22% or 84.58 points to 38,006.75. Since January, it has gained 11.35%.

Asian currencies were trading lower due to concerns over global trade tensions. Indonesian rupiah was down 0.25%, Japanese yen 0.24%, China renminbi 0.18%, China offshore 0.13%, Philippines peso 0.08%. However, South Korean won was up 0.21%, Singapore dollar 0.09%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.196, up 0.05% from its previous close of 95.15.