Gold regains shine, bounces Rs110 on jewellers’ buying
New Delhi: Gold prices recovered by Rs110 to Rs32,320 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Saturday, largely on the back of pick-up in buying by jewellers’ to meet wedding season demand amid a firm trend overseas.
However, silver ready held steady at Rs40,450 per kg in scattered deals from industrial units and coin makers. Bullion traders attributed the recovery in gold prices to a firm trend overseas and buying by local jewellers to meet the ongoing wedding season demand at domestic spot market.
Globally, gold rose 0.48% to $1,322.60 an ounce in New York on Friday. In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity rebounded by Rs110 each to Rs32,320 and Rs32,170 per ten grams, respectively. It had lost Rs240 in the previous two days.
Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs24,800 per piece of eight grams. On the other hand, silver ready ruled flat at Rs40,450 per kg, while weekly-based delivery lost Rs200 at Rs39,005 per kg. Silver coins remained steady at Rs75,000 for buying and Rs76,000 for selling of 100 pieces on scattered deals.
Latest News »
- IDFC Alternatives to sell infra asset management business
- ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens to record first day for Hollywood in India
- Wuhan summit: India, China to undertake joint economic project in Afghanistan
- Donald Trump shows Merkel and Macron that Europe’s clout is dwindling
- Modi-Xi Wuhan summit: India, China look to reset ties with new understanding
Latest News »
Modi-Xi Wuhan summit: India, China look to reset ties with new understanding
Fortis extends bidding deadline, Manipal-TPG combine keeps right to match rival bid
Coming soon, the elevator that knows who you are
The jobs threat from automation may be exaggerated: World Bank
RBI liberalizes ECB norms; more access to cheaper funds
Mark to Market »
Maruti Suzuki’s March quarter earnings miss won’t dent its valuations
Why Reliance Jio’s March quarter result is bad news for telcos
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?