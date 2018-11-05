Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; Axis Bank in focus
SGX Nifty Futures traded 60 points lower at 10,528 per share, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Nov 05 2018. 08 55 AM IST
Highlights
- 8.55 am ISTFPI outflow hits 2 year high in October
- 8.40 am ISTDoes fall in crude oil prices signal end of Sensex slump?
- 8.34 am ISTAsia stocks fall on trade concerns
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower on Monday following losses in Asian markets after a US official downplayed the potential for a quick deal between the US and China. Shares in Japan and Hong Kong underperformed and US equity-index futures dropped over trade concerns. SGX Nifty Futures traded 60 points lower at 10,528 per share, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Oil prices fell as traders keenly await the outcome of negotiations on possible waivers of U.S. sanctions on Iran. The sanctions will be reimposed on Monday covering Iran’s oil, banks, insurance and shipping sectors. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.55 am IST FPI outflow hits 2 year high in OctoberForeign investors pulled out a massive ₹38,900 crore from the capital markets in October, the steepest outflow in nearly two years, on rising crude oil prices, depreciating rupee and worsening current account deficit. With this, the total outflow from the capital markets (equity and debt together) has reached over ₹1 trillion so far this year. According to the latest depository data, FPIs withdrew a net sum of ₹28,921 crore from equities in October and ₹9,979 crore from the debt market, taking the total to ₹38,900 crore. This was the highest outflow since November 2016, when FPIs had pulled out ₹39,396 crore from the capital markets. Read more
- 8.40 am IST Does fall in crude oil prices signal end of Sensex slump?Prices of Brent crude oil, the global benchmark, fell 15% to $72.83 a barrel on Friday from its recent high of $85.83 per barrel. The decline has led to a rebound in domestic stock markets. Investors are hoping lower oil prices will benefit the country’s current account deficit (CAD), ease pressure on the rupee and spur a return of FPI inflows.The rupee has clawed back some of its losses and bond prices have rallied as lower oil prices should mean lower inflation. Add to that a glimmer of hope that a US-China trade deal may finally be in the offing and the question that arises is: Is the correction in stock prices over? Read more
- 8.34 am IST Asia stocks fall on trade concernsAsian stocks fell after a reversal in U.S. equities on Friday, amid concern over whether trade tensions with China can be mended. The pound jumped on news of further progress in Brexit negotiations. Shares in Japan and Hong Kong underperformed and U.S equity-index futures dropped as optimism on a trade breakthrough at the end of last week tempered after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow downplayed the potential for a quick deal. The yuan pared losses as President Xi Jinping said China will further cut import tariffs.Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed. South Korea’s Kospi index declined 1.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%. Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2%. S&P 500 Index futures lost 0.2%. The S&P 500 Index closed down 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 Index fell 1.5%.The yen was little changed at 113.20 per dollar. The offshore yuan slipped 0.1% to 6.9025 per dollar. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The euro traded at $1.1388. The pound gained 0.1% to $1.2988. Bloomberg
First Published: Mon, Nov 05 2018. 08 34 AM IST
Topics: Markets Live BSE Sensex NSE Nifty