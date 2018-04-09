10-year bond yield falls as RBI increases FII limits in debt markets

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher at 64.86, up 0.17% from its previous close of 64.98. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The yield on India’s 10-year government security eased further on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced an increase in foreign portfolio investment limit to buy sovereign and corporate bonds.

At 9.15am, the yield on 10-year benchmark was trading at 7.153%, down from its Friday close of 7.175%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

On Friday, the RBI raised the limit for FPIs to buy government securities to 5.5% of the outstanding stock of securities in 2018-19 and 6% of the outstanding stock in 2019-20.

Accordingly, for buying government bonds under the general category, the revised limit stands at Rs2.07 trillion for the first half of fiscal 2019 and at Rs2.23 trillion for the second half. The current limit is Rs1.91 trillion.

“While the hike in the FPIs’ investment limit is somewhat smaller than market expectations, it would temporarily dampen bond yields further in the immediate term. Subsequently, the appetite of the FPIs for investing in Indian debt over the course of the year remains to be seen, given the expectation of continued monetary tightening by some global central banks,” said Aditi Nayar, principal economist, Icra Ltd.

The yields on government bonds have softened for the past few days after positive announcement from government as well as the RBI.

On Thursday, the RBI lowered its inflation forecast. Now, it projects 4.5% consumer price inflation for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. For the first half of fiscal year 2019, inflation forecast at 4.7-5.1% and for second half forecast at 4.4-4.5%.

On 26 March, the government unexpectedly reduced its borrowing programme by around 48% of its budgeted bond sales in the first half.

On 2 April, the RBI allowed banks to spread bond trading losses incurred during December 2017 and March 2018 equally over up to four quarters.

Earlier, the bond yields were rising for seven straight months till February, its biggest sell-off in two decades on the worries of rising crude oil prices, widening current account deficit, reduction in banking liquidity and the prospect of faster rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Traders are cautious as the Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes of its 20-21 March meeting this week, at which central bankers raised their target rate a quarter-point for overnight bank lending.

Meanwhile, the rupee was trading higher at 64.86, up 0.17% from its previous close of 64.98.