Rupee strengthens against US dollar for 2nd session
At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 69.62 a dollar, up 0.30%, from its Monday’s close of 69.83
Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened for the second session on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian peers as the dollar declined after US President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 69.62 a dollar, up 0.30%, from its Monday’s close of 69.83. The home currency opened at 69.67 a dollar and touched a high of 69.61.
Bond yields also declined for the second session. “Gilts were largely supported by recovery in the rupee which had fallen to an all-time low of 70.16 last week. The recently released minutes of the MPC favoured continuity of the neutral stance dissipating fears of further immediate rise in policy rates which braced sentiments as well”, said Edelweiss Financial in a note to its investors.
Also Read: Donald Trump accuses China, Europe of manipulating currencies
The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.831%, from its previous close of 7.838%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
Traders also await the minutes of US Federal Reserve’s July meeting due to be released on 22 August.
Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.14% or 52.61 points to 38,331.36. Since January, it has gained 12.4%.
So far this year, the rupee has weakened 8.3%, while foreign investors have sold $383.50 million and $5.40 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading higher. Thai baht was up 0.46%, South Korean won 0.43%, Malaysian ringgit 0.19%, China renminbi 0.18%, Singapore dollar 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.05%, Japanese yen 0.05%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.549, down 0.36% from its previous close of 95.90.
More From Money »
- Is it time for you to shift from large-cap to passive mutual funds?
- Subsidy sharing concerns loom for state-run upstream oil firms
- What does mark-to-market risk in mutual funds mean?
- L&T is better off rewarding investors given the poor investment avenues
- Invest in short-term debt funds for 2-3 years to accumulate down payment for first house
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Subsidy sharing concerns loom for state-run upstream oil firms
- L&T is better off rewarding investors given the poor investment avenues
- Coal India’s share sale plans eclipse bright outlook for FY19
- What rupee fall means for corporate fundraising in 2018-19
- NBCC’s order book enviable, but investors seem unimpressed