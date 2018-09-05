Rupee moves higher against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 10.6%, while foreign investors have sold $488.60 million and $5.75 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Wednesday opened marginally higher, tracking mixed Asian currencies after the dollar advanced as risk aversion abated due to robust US economic data. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 71.46 a dollar, up 0.14%, from its Tuesday’s close of 71.57. The home currency opened at 71.45 and touched a high and a low of 71.39 and 71.47 a dollar, respectively.

The dollar index rose after stronger-than-expected ISM manufacturing data, with the employment index rising to the highest level since February and the prices paid component remaining near a seven-year high.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.045%, from its previous close of 8.063%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.19% or 73.56 points to 38,220.66. Since January, it has gained 13.47%.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 10.6%, while foreign investors have sold $488.60 million and $5.75 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Malaysian ringgit was down 0.16%, Japanese yen 0.11%, South Korean won 0.1%, China offshore 0.06%. However, China renminbi was up 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.08%, Indonesian rupiah and Thai baht were up 0.05% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.457, up 0.1% from its previous close of 95.439.

Bloomberg contributed this story