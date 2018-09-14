The Nifty 50 index shed 1.9% in the last three trading days. Even then the Nifty 50 has risen 12% so far this fiscal yearhttps://t.co/EsICjtBfXH— Livemint (@livemint) September 14, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 250 points, Nifty rises above 11450, Sun Pharma shares up 3%
BSE Sensex rises over 250 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 11,450. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Sep 14 2018. 10 07 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.07 am ISTIndian large-cap stocks have been a resilient lot, but that could change
- 9.52 am ISTMaruti Suzuki India shares up 2%
- 9.30 am ISTRCF shares surge 11%
- 9.23 am ISTSun Pharma shares gain 3% on USFDA drug approval
- 9.16 am ISTRupee, bond prices gain as retail inflation eases below RBI target
- 9.10 am ISTCommodity Corner: Oil prices recover, gold rates edge higher
- 9.02 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced on Friday, tracking gains in global equities. Stocks in Asian markets extended a rally after their recent battering drove valuations to a two-year low, following a technology-supported advance in US stocks. The dollar held declines after US inflation unexpectedly cooled in August. The rupee and 10-year government bond prices rose after retail inflation for August fell below the RBI’s medium term target of 4% for the first time in 10 months. Meanwhile, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,086.39 crore on net basis, while DIIs purchased equities worth Rs 541.44 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed. Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets:
- 10.07 am IST Indian large-cap stocks have been a resilient lot, but that could changeIndian markets are looking expensive. Data sourced from Credit Suisse shows India’s price-to-earnings ratio premium to the world and the emerging markets is now at 29% and 69%, respectively. That’s the highest in seven years.
- 9.16 am IST Rupee, bond prices gain as retail inflation eases below RBI targetThe Indian rupee and 10-year government bond prices on Friday rose after retail inflation for August fell below the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) medium term target of 4% for the first time in 10 months. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 71.75 a dollar, up 0.65% from its Wednesday’s close of 72.19. The currency opened at 71.70 per dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.081%, from its previous close of 8.134%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Read more
- 9.10 am IST Commodity Corner: Oil prices recover, gold rates edge higherGold prices edged higher on Friday as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer prices data dimmed the case for a faster pace of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,203.55 an ounce. US gold futures were mostly steady at $1,208.50 an ounce.Oil prices clawed back some of its losses from the previous session when prices fell the most in a month, although worries that emerging market crises and trade disputes could dent demand continued to drag. Brent crude was up 23 cents, or 0.3%, at $78.41 a barrel, after falling 2% on Thursday. The global benchmark the day before rose to its highest since May 22 at $80.13 a barrel. US light crude was up 27 cents, or 0.4 percent, at 68.86, after dropping 2.5% on Thursday.Metal: London copper edged lower, pulling back from a two-week high reached in the prior session, as investors exercised caution ahead of possible trade talks between the United States and China to resolve an escalating tariff war. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.3% at $6,015 a tonne. Reuters
- 9.02 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets gained in the morning trade helped by optimism surrounding the US, China trade talks. Overnight, US stocks closed with gains. S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 2,904.■ The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the withdrawal of monsoons could begin only after 17 September although it has started to show signs of weakening with reduced rainfall over north-western states.■ Patanjali Ayurved Ltd announced plans to sell packaged cow milk and milk-based products expanding in the Rs 90,000 crore dairy market that has long been dominated by co-operatives, reports Mint. According a Business Standard report, Patanjali’s packet milk costs lower than rival brands.■ Voltas Ltd, which announced entry into consumer appliances market in joint venture with Turkey-based Arçelik, aims to generate Rs10,000 crore of revenue by 2025 by selling household appliances, reports Mint.■ Vedanta Ltd said it has discovered natural gas in a Krishna Godavari basin block in the Bay of Bengal, reports PTI.■ State-owned Engineers India Ltd said it will bid to acquire government’s stake in Projects and Development India Ltd, reports PTI.■ The spate of imports of scraps and finished aluminium products leading to a cause of concern for local aluminium producers, reports Business Standard. Total aluminium imports rose 19% last quarter, according to the report.■ Lastly, steel minister said he wanted the finance ministry to scrap the 2.5% duty on imports of coking coal, a key steelmaking raw material, to limit input costs, reports Reuters. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Fri, Sep 14 2018. 09 03 AM IST