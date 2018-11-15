Live now
Sensex Today Live: Markets struggle, Yes Bank shares slump
Yes Bank Ltd shares fell 6% to Rs 209.20
Last Modified: Thu, Nov 15 2018. 10 09 AM IST
Highlights
- 10:11 AM ISTJet Airways shares rise over 5%
- 10:08 AM ISTKotak Mahindra Bank shares rise
- 10:05 AM ISTYes Bank shares fall 6%
- 9:40 AM ISTRupee strengthens for third day
- The Sensex struggled to hold on to gains after rising over 120 points in early trade. In early trade, the BSE benchmark Sensex rose over 100 points to 35,257.88 and the NSE Nifty regained 10,600-mark Thursday backed by gains in auto, pharma, energy and financial stocks amid fresh foreign fund inflows and easing global crude prices. Higher rupee and mixed leads from other Asian markets too influenced sentiment. Sentiment turned positive after foreign investors pumped fresh funds into the market and global crude prices eased further, traders said. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 277.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 272.34 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.The rupee strengthened further by 24 paise to trade at 72.07 against the dollar in the forex market. Major gainers were Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Infosys, L&T, NTPC, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, TCS, Adani Ports, RIL and PowerGrid, rising up to 1.61%.While Yes Bank, ONGC, M&M and Tata Steel were the top losers, falling up to 6 per cent.Sectorally, the BSE IT, consumer durables, capital goods, healthcare, realty and auto indices were trading higher up to 0.73%.Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average had lost 0.81% amid ongoing concerns over trade, politics and economic growth.
- 10:11 AM IST Jet Airways shares rise over 5%Jet Airways India Ltd rose 5.3% to Rs 271.25 after the Economic Times reported that the Tata group and Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways are inching towards a two-step transaction, the first leg of which could see the merger of Jet with Tata SIA Airlines, the joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines that operates Vistara.
- 10:08 AM IST Kotak Mahindra Bank shares riseKotak Mahindra Bank Ltd rose 1.5% to Rs 1146.75 after the Economic Times reported that ING Group seeks to sell its entire 3.7 percent stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank via block deals, according to two people familiar with the matter. Their stake is valued at $1 billion at current market price.
- 10:05 AM IST Yes Bank shares fall 6%Yes Bank Ltd shares fell 6% to Rs 209.20 after Mint reported that Ashok Chawla, chairman of the bank, resigned from the lender’s board on Wednesday after being named in a corruption chargesheet by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
- 9:40 AM IST Rupee strengthens for third dayIndian rupee strengthened for third consecutive session against US dollar on Thursday, courtesy gains in Asian currencies and slump in crude oil prices. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 72.06 a dollar, up 0.38% from its Wednesday’s close of 72.31. The currency opened at 72.06 a dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.732% from its previous close of 7.733%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
