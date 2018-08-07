Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase gains dragged by RIL, Adani Ports, PSU banks
In early trade, Sensex surged 184.98 points to an all-time high of 37876.87 and the Nifty 50 rose 41.85 points to a new high of 11,428.95. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 10 45 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.45 am ISTSyndicate Bank shares fall 3% after Q1 earnings
- 10.30 am ISTAdani Power shares down 9% as net loss widens
- 10.13 am ISTEros shares jump 7% after RIL stake purchase
- 9.57 am ISTAvanti Feeds shares plunge 9% as Q1 profit declines
- 9.42 am ISTHDFC AMC shares trade flat a day after stellar debut
- 9.30 am ISTAdani Ports shares down 2% after Q1 results
- 9.25 am ISTICICI Bank shares fall 1%
- 9.20 am ISTSensex, Nifty hit fresh record highs
- 9.10 am ISTRupee opens marginally lower against US dollar
- 9.05 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 continued their record run as June-quarter earnings boosted investor sentiment despite mixed cues from global markets amid geopolitical tensions and trade war conflicts.Asian stocks wobbled as simmering worries over the US-China trade conflict offset positive leads from earnings-led gains on Wall Street. The Trump administration moved to restore some US sanctions on Iran and reaffirmed plans to impose tougher penalties on the country’s oil sales in November. The Indian rupee was trading marginally weaker against US dollar amid continued trade war concern and political uncertainty in UK. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.30 am IST Adani Power shares down 9% as net loss widensAdani Power Ltd fell 9% to Rs 30.10. Net loss at Adani Power doubled to Rs 825.15 crore during April-June against Rs 45.84 crore a year ago, the company informed the stock exchanges on Monday. Revenues came in lower at Rs 3,959 crore against Rs 5,601 crore, mainly due to lower generation. Lower availability of domestic coal at Tiroda and Kawai plans as well as commercial shutdowns due to high import prices brought down the average plant load factor by 38% during the period.
- 10.13 am IST Eros shares jump 7% after RIL stake purchaseEros International Media Ltd shares rose 7.08% to Rs 133.05 after the company said in a notice to BSE that Reliance Industries has completed taking 5% stake following customary approval processes. Reliance Industries (RIL) is setting up its own production house to create original web series and short films for subscribers of its telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, as it seeks to maintain an edge over competing offerings, reported Mint in July.
- 9.42 am IST HDFC AMC shares trade flat a day after stellar debutHDFC AMC shares traded 0.27% lower at Rs 1,810.30. The stock hit a high of Rs 1833 and a low of 1802.25. In its stock market debut, the HDFC AMC stock opened at Rs 1,739 per share, up 58.09% from to the issue price of Rs 1,100. HDFC AMC shares surged to Rs 1,844 at the day’s high on NSE, before closing at Rs 1,815, up 65% from the issue price.Read: HDFC AMC shares gain 65% on Day 1, what you should do
- 9.30 am IST Adani Ports shares down 2% after Q1 resultsShares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd fell 1.7% to Rs 391 after lower than expected earnings. The company reported a 9% decline in consolidated profit to Rs 697.40 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, compared to Rs 767.52 crore in same period last year. The company’s consolidated income also decreased to ₹2,703.86 crore during quarter under review, from ₹2,959.63 crore in the year-ago period.
- 9.25 am IST ICICI Bank shares fall 1%Shares of ICICI Bank fell 1% to Rs 312.40 after Mint reported that the management wrote off unsecured portions of doubtful corporate loans totalling ₹5,000-5,600 crore for fiscal year 2016-17. The change in accounting policy that enabled these “technical write-offs” was cleared by the bank’s board only in the new financial year, and never communicated to shareholders, as required by banking and market regulators. Read more
- 9.20 am IST Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record highsBSE Sensex traded higher by 53.40 points, or 0.14%, to 37,745.29, while the Nifty 50 rose 26.95 points, or 0.24%, to 11,414.05. In early trade, Sensex surged 184.98 points to an all-time high of 37876.87 and the Nifty 50 rose 41.85 points to a new high of 11,428.95.
- 9.10 am IST Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading marginally weaker against US dollar amid continued trade war concern and political uncertainty in UK. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.92 a dollar, down 0.05% from its previous close of 68.89. The currency opened at 68.91 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.765%, from its Monday’s close of 7.767%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.3%, while foreign investors have sold $475.50 million and $5.67 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.05 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets are little changed in morning trade. Overnight US stocks closed with gains, helped healthy corporate earnings. S&P 500 gained 0.35% to 2,850.■ Hindustan Unilever has agreed to buy Karnataka based ice-cream brand Adityaa from Vijaykant Dairy and Food Products Limited (VDFPL) for an undisclosed amount, reports The Economic Times.■ Britannia Industries Ltd announced a proposal to issue non-convertible debentures as bonus in the ratio of one debenture for every share held. The board will also consider a sub-division of stocks later.■ The government is considering selling at least 5% stake in Coal India this fiscal year, reports Business Standard.■ Jet Airways plans to wet lease seven ATR-72 planes to TruJet to cut down on costs, reports Business Standard. Under a wet lease, a lessor provides pilots, maintenance, cabin crew and aircraft to a lessee, the report says.■ International Finance Corp. (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, will invest $25 million in Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd. IFC said the funds will be utilizes to offer small home loans.■ Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd, the agri-food unit of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, is seeking $1 billion valuation for its proposed initial public offering (IPO).■ Suzuki Motor Corp. is likely to supply as many as 25,000 Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchbacks each year to Toyota Motor Corp. as the car gets set to become the first cross-badged product of the auto makers, reports Mint.■ Earnings today: It will be a results heavy day. GSK Consumer Healthcare Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Punjab National Bank Ltd, Sobha Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter today.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Tue, Aug 07 2018. 09 06 AM IST
