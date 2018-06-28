Mint Globetrotter Index: Nike running shoes
Here is the cost of a pair of mid-range Nike shoes across five regions
Last Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 10 18 AM IST
The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends across five regions. The data and analysis can be seen on www.livemint.com/globetrotter. Every week, we will list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend.
Today, spend #5: Cost of a pair of mid-range Nike shoes.
First Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 10 18 AM IST
