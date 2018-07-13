#Infosys Q1 results today: Five things to watch out forhttps://t.co/1jFmqz9P4u— Livemint (@livemint) July 13, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, Infosys shares up 2% ahead of Q1 results
BSE Sesnex trades marginally higher, while the Nifty 50 slips below 11,020. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Jul 13 2018. 11 12 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Benchmark index BSE Sensex surged nearly 200 points to hit a fresh record high on Friday. Also, NSE’s Nifty 50 rose above 11,050 as investors shifted focus on June quarter earnings. IT major Infosys Ltd will report its Q1 earnings today after market hours. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking the gains in Asian currencies. In global markets, Asian stocks tracked gains in US as China refrained from detailing retaliation plans against threatened US tariff increases. Oil prices edged lower and were set for a second weekly fall. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.10 am IST Who’s winning, who’s losing in the trade war?Retaliatory tariff moves by both the US and China have dampened overall stock market sentiment globally. Asian markets such as South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan have felt the repercussions too. China is the biggest loser, because it seems to be US President Donald Trump’s main target. Read more
- 10.00 am IST Fortis shares jump 4% on IHH Healthcare dealFortis Healthcare Ltd shares gained as much as 4.05% to Rs 147.90 per share as the hospital chain board approves IHH Healthcare offer at Rs170 per share. IHH will invest Rs 4,000 crore at Rs 170 per share in the company that operates about 30 private hospitals in India, where the race to cash in on a private healthcare boom is heating up. The offer is at a 19.5% premium to Fortis’ closing price on Thursday.
- 9.52 am IST HCL Tech shares dive over 2% after share buyback announcementShares of HCL Technologies Ltd fell 2.30% to Rs 982.15. The board of HCL Tech on Thursday approved a share buyback plan worth Rs 4,000 crore, the firm said in a stock exchange filing. The company will buy back the shares at ₹1,100 per share. The buyback is at a premium of 9.4% to the closing price of the stock on Thursday. Public shareholders hold a 39.83% stake in the company, with retail investors holding around 2.45% stake.
- 9.40 am IST Infosys Q1 results today: Five things to watch out forInfosys Ltd shares rose nearly 2% to Rs 1,319.45 ahead of the company’s June 2018 quarter earnings today. Infosys is expected to report rupee revenue of Rs 18,996 crore in the June quarter, up 5.1% quarter-on-quarter or 11.2% year-on-year, according to estimates of HDFC Securities.
- 9.17 am IST Rupee gains against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar, tracking the gains in Asian currencies. At 09.08 am, the home currency was trading at 68.39 a dollar, up 0.27% from its Thursday’s close of 68.57. It opened at 68.38 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.34 and 68.41 respectively. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.79% compared to its previous close of 7.78%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. So far this year, rupee lost 6.85%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $716.57 million in equity and $8.62 billion in debt respectively.
- 9.03 am IST Sensex records another high, but leaves most investors feeling lowIndia’s benchmark Sensex rose to a record high on Thursday, but only a few investors have reasons to be happy. A handful of stocks, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), have powered the gains in the benchmark stock indexes. The BSE mid-cap index, in contrast, has dropped 12.74% year to date and the small-cap index has declined a steeper 14.62%. Read more
- 8.53 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened higher tracking the recovery in the US stocks. Overnight US stocks closed higher on buying in shares of technology and industrial companies.■ India’s factory output growth slowed to a seven-month low in May, while retail inflation quickened to a five-month high in June, signalling a worsening macro-economic environment.■ Fortis Healthcare Ltd said on Friday it accepted an investment offer from Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, capping a months-long bidding war for control of the firm that drew interest from domestic and international suitors. ■ The board of IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd approved a share buyback plan worth Rs4,000 crore. The buyback is at a premium of 9.4% to the closing price of the stock on Thursday.■ The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved a scheme to demerge surplus land of nearly 773 acres from Tata Communications Ltd, a step towards settling a 16-year old matter, reports The Economic Times.■ Infosys Ltd will announce its June quarter earnings on Friday after market hours. Here are the Street expectations.■ Avendus Capital, controlled by US private equity giant KKR, emerged as the surprise frontrunner to acquire the mutual fund business of IDFC, reports The Economic Times.■ Drug major Cipla’s subsidiary has signed an agreement to acquire South Africa’s Mirren (Pty) Ltd for around Rs 228 crore. Mirren, which specialises in over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, will strengthen Cipla’s market position.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Fri, Jul 13 2018. 08 56 AM IST