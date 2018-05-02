Live now
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, IT, banking stocks decline
BSE Sensex trades little changed, while the Nifty 50 trades below 10,750. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, May 02 2018. 11 20 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.18 am ISTMarket update
- 11.15 am ISTInterGlobe Aviation shares fall 4% on report of Sebi probe
- 11.13 am ISTFortis Healthcare shares gain over 4% on new offer
- 11.05 am ISTGST revenue collection in April tops Rs1 trillion, but too early to celebrate
- 10.13 am ISTMarket update
- 10.10 am ISTTata Motors, Maurti Suzuki shares rise on strong April sales
- 10.05 am ISTKotak Bank shares gain 2%
- 10.03 am ISTHCL Technologies shares down nearly 2%
- 9.25 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade higher
- 9.23 am ISTRupee trades flat against US dollar
- 9.20 am ISTAsian shares trade lower
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices gained in the morning trade, but soon turned flat dragged by IT and banking stocks. Moreover, Asian shares opened lower after US Futures fell following a report that US special counsel Robert Mueller raised the possibility of issuing a subpoena for US President Donald Trump if he declines to talk to investigators in the Russia probe. Markets are focusing on the policy announcement by the US Federal Reserve later in the day. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.18 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 44.09 points, or 0.13%, to 35,204, while the Nifty 50 edged up 2.65 points, or 0.02%, to 10,742. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, energy, realty, auto and power traded higher. while metal, IT, teck and consumer durables declined. BSE MidCap was down 0.25% and SmallCap edged up 0.05%. Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were top gainers, whereas ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI and Yes Bank were among the major losers.
- 11.15 am IST InterGlobe Aviation shares fall 4% on report of Sebi probeInterGlobe Aviation Ltd fell 4% to Rs 1354 after Bloomberg reported that Securities Exchange Board of India is examining the cause for the worst drop in seven months in InterGlobe Aviation’s shares before the operator of the nation’s largest airline announced the resignation of its president.
- 11.13 am IST Fortis Healthcare shares gain over 4% on new offerFortis Healthcare Ltd rose 4.25% to Rs158.65 after IHH Healthcare Bhd and a group led by businessman Sunil Munjal, have sweetened their offers for the assets of troubled Fortis Healthcare Ltd ahead of the Tuesday deadline for submitting binding offers.
- 11.05 am IST GST revenue collection in April tops Rs1 trillion, but too early to celebrateOdds are, though the e-way bill mechanism would keep compliance higher in April, this kind of a GST revenue collection performance may not be repeated in the near-term
GST revenue collection in April tops Rs1 trillion, but too early to celebrate https://t.co/Gmy1iZE52x— Livemint (@livemint) May 2, 2018
- 10.10 am IST Tata Motors, Maurti Suzuki shares rise on strong April salesTata Motors Ltd shares rose 3% to Rs350 after the company said its sales grew 86% to 53,511 units. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares gained 1.7% to Rs 8970.05 after the company reported 14.4% increase in total sales at 1,72,986 units in April against 1,51,215 units in the year-ago month.
- 10.03 am IST HCL Technologies shares down nearly 2%HCL Technologies Ltd shares fell 1.7% to Rs1,039. The company reported a net profit of Rs2,227 crore, a growth of 1.5% compared to the December quarter. Sales in dollar terms rose 2.5% to $2,038 million, also higher than the $1,988 million estimate. Earnings before interest and tax rose 2.9% to Rs 2,583 crore, while Ebit margins remained unchanged at 19.6%.
- 9.23 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened weaker, but soon rebounded and was trading little changed against US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the outcome of US Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting. The rupee was trading at 66.68 against US dollar, down 0.03% from its Friday’s close of 66.76. The rupee opened at 66.78 and touched a low of at 66.78 a dollar. Markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday due to holidays.Bond yields fell after the Reserve Bank of India on Friday scrapped the residual maturity requirement for purchases by overseas investors of three years, and raised the cap for foreign ownership of any government security to 30% from 20%.Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.72% from its previous close of 7.767%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.20 am IST Asian shares trade lowerMost Asian stocks fell as trading resumed in several key markets after holidays, while the dollar steadied close to a near four-month high. MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%. Hang Seng was down 0.4%. Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.2%. Topix index dipped 0.3% in Tokyo. Market focus Wednesday is likely to turn to the Federal Reserve meeting. Investors will watch closely for any signals that policy makers will raise interest rates another three times this year. Later in the week, there’s the US payrolls report. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Wed, May 02 2018. 09 27 AM IST
