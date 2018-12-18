Sebi’s Ajay Tyagi laments slow pace of IPOs hitting market
Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi, however, cautioned that pricing of IPOs should be done more carefully in volatile times
Mumbai/Bengaluru: The chief of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday expressed concerns about the slow pace of initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the market despite approval for filings worth around ₹60,000 crore ($8.43 billion). However, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi cautioned that pricing of IPOs should be done more carefully in volatile times.
Fundraising by small-and-medium-sized companies have doubled as against last year, Tyagi said \ addressing an investment banking event in the city.
Driven primarily by domestic investors, the broader NSE Nifty has gained 3.4 %, while the benchmark BSE Sensex is up 6.5% so far this year.
However, a debt crisis at Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in September and tightened liquidity due to global trade tensions have dampened investor sentiments, making it difficult for companies to come out with IPOs.
More From Money »
- Real estate investors prefer buying plots to apartments
- Buy gold for 1 rupee: Sellers try new ways to boost demand
- Rupee hits near 2-week high against dollar ahead of Fed decision
- If seller is NRI, buyer needs to deduct TDS on taxable capital gain on sale of house
- Don’t take extra risk in the hope of extraordinary returns
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Lenovo launches smartphone with Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- IPL auction 2019 live: Unadkat highest priced Indian, Malinga, McCullum up for grabs
- Over 4,000 AI job roles vacant on talent shortage: Report
- Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, son extended till Jan 11
- Nissan delays picking ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn successor