Sebi’s Ajay Tyagi laments slow pace of IPOs hitting market

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai/Bengaluru: The chief of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday expressed concerns about the slow pace of initial public offerings (IPOs) hitting the market despite approval for filings worth around ₹60,000 crore ($8.43 billion). However, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi cautioned that pricing of IPOs should be done more carefully in volatile times.

Fundraising by small-and-medium-sized companies have doubled as against last year, Tyagi said \ addressing an investment banking event in the city.

Driven primarily by domestic investors, the broader NSE Nifty has gained 3.4 %, while the benchmark BSE Sensex is up 6.5% so far this year.

However, a debt crisis at Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) in September and tightened liquidity due to global trade tensions have dampened investor sentiments, making it difficult for companies to come out with IPOs.