ICICI Bank shares fall 4.7% after CBI inquiry into Videocon loan

ICICI Bank’s board expresses faith in CEO Chanda Kochhar and also the bank’s credit sanctioning system with regard to its dealing with the Videocon Group. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd on Monday slumped over 4% to hit a five-month low after Mint reported that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, and Venugopal Dhoot, chairman of Videocon group to verify the Rs40,000 loan to the company.

ICICI Bank shares declined as much as 4.67% and touched a low of Rs265.40 a share, a level last seen on 24 October 2017. At 9.40am, it was trading at Rs266.10 on BSE, down 4.4% from previous close. BSE Bankex was at 27,000, down 0.7% from its previous close.

The CBI has started investigation into the sanctioning of Rs3,250 crore of loans to Videocon Group because Dhoot supposedly had dealings with NuPower Renewables Ltd, founded by Deepak Kochhar.

PTI reported that CBI is also studying relevant documents of the transaction and if they come across any evidence that indicates wrongdoing, Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar along with others could be summoned for detailed questioning.

ICICI Bank’s board, however, expressed faith in Chanda Kochhar and also the bank’s credit sanctioning system with regard to its dealing with the Videocon Group.

Dhoot also denied any dealings with Deepak Kochhar beyond investing Rs2.5 lakh in the latter’s renewable energy business.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India also slapped a fine of Rs59 crore for violating regulations around selling securities from the held-to-maturity portfolio of the bank’s treasury book. The bank also lowered the size of ICICI Securities IPO due to under-subscription.

According to Bloomberg data, 50 brokerages have a buy rating on the bank, while one has sell and three have hold ratings.