Inflation: Produce and eggs get cheaper
Food, in particular, has seen significantly lower Inflation than in the same period last year
Last Published: Thu, Dec 20 2018. 07 43 AM IST
A big cause of concern for every individual and household in India is Inflation. According to the November 2018 data, inflation has been on the decline across segments. Food, in particular, has seen significantly lower Inflation than in the same period last year. Eggs have finally seen a dip in inflation, from 2.21% last month to -3.92%.
First Published: Thu, Dec 20 2018. 07 43 AM IST