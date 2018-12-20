 Inflation: Produce and eggs get cheaper - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Inflation: Produce and eggs get cheaper

Food, in particular, has seen significantly lower Inflation than in the same period last year

Last Published: Thu, Dec 20 2018. 07 43 AM IST
Livemint
Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

A big cause of concern for every individual and household in India is Inflation. According to the November 2018 data, inflation has been on the decline across segments. Food, in particular, has seen significantly lower Inflation than in the same period last year. Eggs have finally seen a dip in inflation, from 2.21% last month to -3.92%.

First Published: Thu, Dec 20 2018. 07 43 AM IST
Topics: Inflation Produce Eggs household inflation dip in inflation

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »