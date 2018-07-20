Today is an important day in our Parliamentary democracy. I am sure my fellow MP colleagues will rise to the occasion and ensure a constructive, comprehensive & disruption free debate. We owe this to the people & the makers of our Constitution. India will be watching us closely.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 130 points, Nifty above 10,980 ahead of Modi government no-confidence vote
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gain as the Parliament will debate the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, Jul 20 2018. 10 29 AM IST
- 10.28 am ISTGayatri Projects shares gain on new orders worth over Rs 2700 crore
- 10.10 am ISTJain Irrigation shares gain on Rs 975 crore contract
- 10.02 am ISTRupee recovers from record low against US dollar
- 9.55 am ISTAhead of no-trust vote, PM Modi says important day for democracy
- 9.45 am ISTAlembic Pharma shares rise 2% on receipt of EIR from USFDA
- 9.35 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade higher
- 9.30 am ISTSugar stocks trade lower
- 9.15 am ISTRupee plunges to fresh record low
- 9.08 am ISTBJP to use no-confidence motion debate today as launch pad for 2019 election
- 9.03 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained on Friday as the Parliament will debate the no-confidence motion tabled by opposition parties against the Narendra Modi government. Asian shares recouped early losses triggered by China allowing its yuan currency to slide further. US stocks declined overnight amid the latest flare up in trade tensions. The dollar was on the defensive following US President Donald Trump’s criticism of Fed policy. Brent crude futures inched down, giving up its earlier gains amid the risk aversion in the broader markets. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.28 am IST Gayatri Projects shares gain on new orders worth over Rs 2700 croreGayatri Projects Ltd said it has received new orders worth Rs 1,483 crore and Rs 1,276.00 crore for development of Purvanchal Expressway Project from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority on EPC basis. Shares rose 2.48% to Rs 191.75.
- 10.02 am IST Rupee recovers from record low against US dollarThe Indian rupee along with Asian currencies reversed earlier declines on Friday triggered by China weakening the yuan’s daily fixing by the most in more than two years. The shift came after a sudden paring in the yuan’s drop, which spurred speculation of some type of intervention by Peoples Bank Of China, Bloomberg reported. At 9.45am, the rupee was trading at 68.97, up 0.13% from its previous close of 69.05. It opened at 68.97.
- 9.55 am IST Ahead of no-trust vote, PM Modi says important day for democracy
- 9.35 am IST Sensex, Nifty trade higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 59.63 points, or 0.16%, to 36,410.86, while the Nifty 50 rose 15.10 points, or 0.14%, to 10,972.20. Infosys, ICICI Bank, Wipro and Reliance Industries were among the major gainers, whereas BPCL, Vedanta, HDFC and IOC were among top losers.
- 9.30 am IST Sugar stocks trade lowerSugar stocks fell. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd fell 3%, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd 1.4%, Shree Renuka Sugars 5%, Mawana Sugars Ltd 1%, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd 1.4%, Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd 2%.Two developments this week have added to the despair of investors in sugar mills. The government has hiked the central benchmark price for procuring sugarcane in 2018-19. In a free market, prices would have fallen but politics trumps economics in an election year. Read more
- 9.15 am IST Rupee plunges to fresh record lowThe Indian rupee plunged further to hit a fresh record low against the US dollar as Asian currencies fell following China’s decision to depreciate yuan the most in two years. The rupee opened at 68.97 a dollar and touched a fresh low of 69.13 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 69.09, down 0.07% from its previous close of 69.05.China weakened the fixing by the most since June 2016, just a day after cutting it beyond the 6.7 per dollar level, which was previously thought to be a key threshold. PBOC weakens yuan fixing by 0.9% to 6.7671 per dollar, weaker than average estimate of 6.7654.
- 9.08 am IST BJP to use no-confidence motion debate today as launch pad for 2019 electionSenior leaders and parliamentarians of the BJP said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the response of the Union government against the charges made by Congress-led opposition parties.
BJP set to use no-trust motion debate as launch pad for 2019 election https://t.co/4QtondlWfe— Livemint (@livemint) July 19, 2018
- 9.03 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell on Thursday amid criticism of the Federal Reserve by President Donald Trump. A decline in bank shares also pushed the broader market down. Asian shares were muted on the last trading day of the week as investors searched for direction after stocks stateside slipped amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve, while the dollar eased from a one-year high.■ Bharti Airtel Ltd is looking to slash its debt by half over the next 18 months by raising a total of ₹56,000 crore from the sale of a stake in its African unit and a phased sale of its holding in the entity created by the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel Ltd.■ Infosys scrambles to find buyers for the Israeli automation technology firm that is now valued at less than half the price Infosys paid for it.■ The telecom regulator has asked operators to adopt blockchain technology to ensure only registered telemarketers have access to phone databases and that user consent to receive such communication is explicitly recorded.■ JSW Cement, a privately held company within Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group, announced investments of $150 million to set up a 1 million tonne per annum (mtpa) clinker unit in Fujairah, UAE. ■ Novartis AG agreed to buy the rights to a skin-disease drug from developers Galapagos NV and MorphoSys AG in a deal that could reach $1 billion as Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan centers the Swiss drugmaker on developing innovative prescription medicines.■ The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the bid of AION Capital-JSW Steel to acquire Monnet Ispat & Energy Ltd, providing major relief to the consortium.■ State-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Co. Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd as well as the Adani group were the top bidders for gas retailing licences in the country’s biggest city gas distribution auction.■ The Asian Development Bank upgraded its inflation projection for India to 5% from 4.6% earlier for 2018-19 blaming higher oil prices, depreciation of the Indian rupee and hike in minimum support prices.■ The Indian rupee on Thursday weakened past the 69-mark against US dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers after Chinese yuan fell to a one year low. ■ Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said its net profit for the June quarter rose 12.3% from a year ago helped by higher net interest income and other income. Standalone net profit for the first quarter stood at Rs 1,024.94 crore against Rs 912.73 crore a year ago. ■ Earnings corner: Bajaj Auto, Bata India, Ceat Ltd, Havells India, HDFC Life, Kansai Nerolac and Wipro are among the companies that will be announcing their June quarter earnings today.
