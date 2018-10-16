 Is your mutual fund buying or selling stocks too much? - Livemint
Is your mutual fund buying or selling stocks too much?

A scheme’s turnover ratio tells you how frequently its fund manager buys and sells the underlying stocks

Livemint

A scheme’s turnover ratio tells you how frequently its fund manager buys and sells the underlying stocks. Typically, the higher the turnover ratio, the more your fund manager churns.

Data as on 31 August 2018. *Pramerica Diversified; **Pramerica Midcap Opportunities; *** Long Term Equity.

List contains all equity-oriented funds except sector and thematic funds. Passively-managed funds and closed-end funds are excluded

Source: Value Research

