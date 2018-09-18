Making a mockery of the five-point plan that the government announced on Friday, the #rupee weakened nearly 1% from its previous close #Sensex #Nifty50https://t.co/WmekMUI6zW— Livemint (@livemint) September 18, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Nifty PSU Bank Index down 2%
BSE Sensex trades nearly 50 points lower, while the Nifty 50 hovers around 11,350. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 10 18 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.18 am ISTICRA shareholders approve share buyback
- 9.50 am ISTTata Motors shares fall on JLR’s Brexit woes
- 9.30 am ISTIdea shares rise over 2%
- 9.22 am ISTBank of Baroda shares fall 10%, mid-size PSU bank stocks gain
- 9.17 am ISTGovt’s rupee defence not enough to swim against risk aversion tide
- 9.12 am ISTRupee opens flat against dollar
- 9.05 am ISTIrcon IPO sees strong retail demand: Key things to know before you invest
- 8.57 am ISTCommodity corner: Gold, oil prices fall as US-China trade tensions escalate
- 8.55 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded cautious on Tuesday amid rising global trade tensions. Both the indices lost over 1% in the previous session. The rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar as traders awaiting further government measures to support the currency. Asian shares and US stock futures fell after US President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating of the trade conflict between the world’s two biggest economies. Meanwhile, FIIs sold equities worth Rs 106.54 crore on net basis on Monday, while DIIs shed shares worth Rs 180.36 crore, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.50 am IST Tata Motors shares fall on JLR’s Brexit woesTata Motors shares fell 1.58% to Rs 256.10. Jaguar Land Rover said it will go down to a three-day week at its Castle Bromwich plant in central England just days after its boss warned about the impact of Brexit and diesel policy. The Castle Bromwich facility will operate a three-day week from October until the beginning of December in a move which will avoid job cuts, a spokeswoman said.
- 9.30 am IST Idea shares rise over 2%Shares of Idea Cellular gained as much as 2.22% to Rs 48.70. Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday said that it will merge Aditya Birla Telecom Ltd, which holds 11.15% stake in telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers, with it.
- 9.22 am IST Bank of Baroda shares fall 10%, mid-size PSU bank stocks gainShares of Bank of Baroda declined 10% to Rs 121, while shares of mid-size PSU banks gained after the government on Monday proposed to merge three state-run banks—Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank—in order to reduce the amount of capital it needs to pump into these lenders and help clean their balance sheets.Dena Bank surged 20%, Uco Bank 11%, Central Bank of India 10%, Indian Overseas Bank 10%, Corporation Bank 6%, Allahabad Bank 5%, Syndicate Bank 5%, Andhra Bank 2.5%, Oriental bank of Commerce 2%, Vijaya Bank 6%.
- 9.12 am IST Rupee opens flat against dollarThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar on Tuesday as traders awaiting further government measures to support the currency. The currency fell nearly 1% in the previous trade. At 9.11am, the rupee was trading at 72.52 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Monday’s close of 72.51. The home currency opened at 72.60 per dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.092%, from its previous close of 8.098%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Read more
- 9.05 am IST Ircon IPO sees strong retail demand: Key things to know before you investOn the first of IPO on Monday, the Ircon IPO was subscribed 29%, according to NSE data. The institutional investors segment was subscribed 4% while retail investors 86% on Day 1. The ircon IPO, which has a price band of Rs 470-475 per equity share, will close for subscription on 19 September. At the higher end of the price band, the shares are estimated to fetch over Rs 470 crore. Read more
- 8.57 am IST Commodity corner: Gold, oil prices fall as US-China trade tensions escalate Gold prices inched lower, after rising 0.6% in the previous session, as the dollar rose after US imposed a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports. Spot gold fell 0.1% at $1,199.20 an ounce. US gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,203.90.Oil markets dropped on Tuesday as the latest escalation in the Sino-US trade war clouded the outlook for demand, although concerns over tightening supply offered prices some support. Brent crude futures had declined 27 cents, or 0.35%, to $77.78 per barrel. US WTI crude fell 32 cents, or 0.46%, to $68.59 per barrel.London copper drifted lower for a third session running after US imposed new tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports as President Donald Trump escalates his trade war with Beijing. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4% at $5,922 a tonne. Zinc outperformed other metals, rising 0.8% $2,338 a tonne in London and climbing 1.3% to 20,810 yuan in Shanghai. LME aluminium gained 0.2% to $2,035 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.55 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ The Trump administration will slap a 10% tariff on about $200 billion in Chinese goods next week and more than double the rate in 2019, deepening what’s shaping up to be a prolonged trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.■ Asian shares dropped after the US escalated the trade war with China imposing tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Overnight, US stocks closed lower. S&P 500 fell 0.6% to 2,888.■ The government has decided to merge Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank. The merged entity, comprising two relatively stronger banks and a weak one, will be the third-largest lender in India.■ Electricity spot prices in India surged to a more than eight-year high because of lower quantum of traded power, higher demand, reports Mint.■ Another dose of incentives for sugar mills may be on the cards, reports Business Standard. According to the report, the package being considered includes raising minimum selling prices and loan restructuring.■ Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors Ltd said it will go down to a three-day week at its Castle Bromwich plant in central England just days after its boss warned about the impact of Brexit and diesel policy, reports Reuters.■ Vodafone Idea Ltd will merge Aditya Birla Telecom Ltd, which holds 11.15% stake in telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers, with it.■ Tata Global Beverages expects more than a third of its sales to come from premium products, shoring up margins in the next 2-4 years, reports The Hindu Business Line.■ McLeod Russel, which is reducing its tea estates portfolio, has concluded an agreement to sell two estates in Assam, reports Business Standard.■ The Reserve Bank rejected Bank of Maharashtra request to set off over Rs2,543 crore losses against the balance in its share premium account, reports PTI. R. Sree RamWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 08 55 AM IST