Market Live: Sensex dives 200 points, Nifty near 10,100, Fortis Healthcare shares fall 8%
BSE Sensex trades lower by nearly 200 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,100. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 09 55 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.48 am ISTFortis Healthcare shares fall nearly 8%
- 9.45 am ISTPersistent Systems shares decline on earnings guidance
- 9.43 am ISTBiocon shares gain 2%
- 9.40 am ISTBonds rally as can of worms kicked down the road
- 9.37 am ISTRupee opens marginally higher against US dollar
- 9.35 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined on Wednesday, tracking losses in global equities. Asian stocks posted declines early on Wednesday trade after US stocks fell sharply on the back of losses in technology names. The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher in opening trade against the US dollar, tracking gains in its Asian peers. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.45 am IST Persistent Systems shares decline on earnings guidancePersistent Systems Ltd shares declined 10% to Rs 717 after the company said it is expecting a decline in IP revenues in fourth quarter. This will impact revenue and EBIDTA margin for the quarter. IP revenues have seasonality and tend to fluctuate on a sequential quarter-on-quarter basis. While we continue to see good overall growth for our IP revenue portfolio, relative quarter-on-quarter decline follows a strong Q3 FY18 (last quarter of calendar year 2017). We expect the sequential drop in IP revenues to be about US$ 8M for this quarter, the company said.
- 9.40 am IST Bonds rally as can of worms kicked down the roadIt seems all the government had to do to escape higher cost of borrowing was to nod to everything the bond market wanted.
- 9.37 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading marginally higher in opening trade against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in its Asian peers. The rupee opened at 64.84 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.91 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.97. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.304% compared to its previous close of 7.333%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 09 41 AM IST
