 Market Live: Sensex dives 200 points, Nifty near 10,100, Fortis Healthcare shares fall 8% - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Live now

Market Live: Sensex dives 200 points, Nifty near 10,100, Fortis Healthcare shares fall 8%

BSE Sensex trades lower by nearly 200 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,100. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 09 55 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined on Wednesday, tracking losses in global equities. Asian stocks posted declines early on Wednesday trade after US stocks fell sharply on the back of losses in technology names. The Indian rupee was trading marginally higher in opening trade against the US dollar, tracking gains in its Asian peers. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.48 am IST Fortis Healthcare shares fall nearly 8%Fortis Healthcare Ltd shares fell 7.7% to Rs131.45 after the company announced the sale of its hospital assets to Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. Ltd and buyout firm TPG Capital.
  • 9.45 am IST Persistent Systems shares decline on earnings guidancePersistent Systems Ltd shares declined 10% to Rs 717 after the company said it is expecting a decline in IP revenues in fourth quarter. This will impact revenue and EBIDTA margin for the quarter. IP revenues have seasonality and tend to fluctuate on a sequential quarter-on-quarter basis. While we continue to see good overall growth for our IP revenue portfolio, relative quarter-on-quarter decline follows a strong Q3 FY18 (last quarter of calendar year 2017). We expect the sequential drop in IP revenues to be about US$ 8M for this quarter, the company said.
  • 9.43 am IST Biocon shares gain 2%Biocon Ltd shares gained 2% to Rs614.85 after the company said its Semglee, a biosimilar insulin glargine used in treatment of blood sugar level in people with diabetes condition, has received marketing authorization approval from European Commission.
  • 9.40 am IST Bonds rally as can of worms kicked down the roadIt seems all the government had to do to escape higher cost of borrowing was to nod to everything the bond market wanted.
  • 9.37 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading marginally higher in opening trade against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in its Asian peers. The rupee opened at 64.84 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.91 a dollar, up 0.09% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.97. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.304% compared to its previous close of 7.333%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.35 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 191.23 points, or 0.58%, to 32,983.16, while the Nifty 50 fell 66.85 points, or 0.66%, to 10,117.30.
First Published: Wed, Mar 28 2018. 09 41 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading Market today

Latest News »

Mark to Market »