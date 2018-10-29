Bond prices hit 11-week high; Rupee rises against dollar
The yield on the 10-year government bonds falls five basis points to hit a nearly 11-week low after the Reserve Bank of India says it will buyback bonds worth Rs 40,000 crore in November through open market operations
Mumbai: Yield on the 10-year government bonds fell five basis points on Monday to hit a near 11-week low after the Reserve Bank of India said it will buyback bonds worth Rs 40,000 crore in November through open market operations (OMO). For October, RBI bought government bonds worth around Rs 36,000 crore via OMOs. At 9.15am, the 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.829% from its Friday’s close of 7.876%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Meanwhile, the rupee was trading at 73.35 a dollar, up 0.17% from its Friday’s close of 73.47. The currency opened at 73.30 a dollar.
“Based on an assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, RBI has decided to conduct purchase of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of ₹400 billion in the month of November 2018”, RBI said in a notice on Friday.
Benchmark Sensex rose 0.85%, or 285.02 points, to 33,634.33 points. Year to date, it has fallen 0.5%.
So far this year, the rupee has declined 12.5%, while foreign investors have sold $5.06 billion and $8.56 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading lower. China Renminbi was down 0.12%, China Offshore 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.08%, Indonesian rupiah 0.06%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%. However, South Korean won 0.43%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.448, up 0.09% from its previous close of 96.359.
