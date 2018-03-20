Sensex slumps below 33,000 mark ahead of Fed’s monetary policy meet

Sensex closed at 32,923.12 points, down 0.76%; the Nifty closed at 10,094.25, down 0.99%, below 10,100 for the first time since 6 December

Mumbai: The markets cracked with the benchmark indices losing nearly 1% on Monday ahead of the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting in the US starting Tuesday night. The Sensex closed at 32,923.12 points, down 0.76%; the Nifty closed at 10,094.25, down 0.99%, below 10,100 for the first time since 6 December.

The day’s losses left the Sensex nearly 10% below a record high of 36,443.98 on 29 January.

Analysts said investors are nervous due to uncertainty around current political developments, while the local macroeconomic situation is not improving. India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to 2% of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, in the December quarter, up from 1.4%, or $8 billion, a year ago.

According to Amar Ambani, partner and head of research, IIFL Investment Managers, a higher CAD did hurt investor sentiment, but other local problems relating to the Punjab National Bank scam and the regulator barring banks from issuing letters of undertaking also had an impact.

“Investors are increasingly worried about the 2019 general election after the UP by-polls results rattled sentiments,” he added. On Wednesday, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lost two key parliamentary seats it held in Uttar Pradesh.

Ambani said the Nifty may further correct by 3-4% and warned it may soon touch 9,700 points. After the stellar rally in 2017, both the Sensex and the Nifty have slipped 3-4% in the year so far while the BSE Midcap index has lost over 10% in the same period.

On Monday, mid-cap and small-cap stocks fell the most, with the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices losing 1.58% and 1.98%, respectively.

In a note on Monday, Kotak Institutional Equities said the surprising defeat of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh by-polls and the Telugu Desam Party’s announcement to pull out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will likely increase speculation about the nature of pre-poll alliances for the 2019 general election and the nature of the government’s policies over the next 12 months.

Investors will also be watching the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. After hawkish comments by new chief Jerome Powell, the central bank is expected to increase rates more than three times this year as anticipated earlier. US rate increases generally lead to outflow of foreign funds from emerging markets considered to be riskier assets.

Some analysts such as Vinod Karki, vice-president (strategy) at ICICI Securities Ltd, do not see any impact on foreign funds despite rate hikes by the Fed stating that it is already factored in the markets.

“Right now, Indian markets are weighed by global concerns about the trade war threat while introduction of long-term capital gains tax, high valuations and election uncertainties are causing jitters among investors,” he said.

March quarter earnings are expected to be the next big trigger for the markets.