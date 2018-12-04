The HUL-GSK merger deal will lead to dilution of Unilever Plc"s holding in Hindustan Unilever from 67.2% to 61.9%. https://t.co/SkpOuIxfq8— Livemint (@livemint) December 4, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex down 150 points, Nifty below 10850, M&M, HDFC top losers
Yes Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and UPL are top gainers on key indices, whereas M&M, HDFC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank lead losses. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Dec 04 2018. 09 40 AM IST
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded little changed on Tuesday as global markets struggled after confusing signals over US-China trade talks. Stock markets dropped in Japan, Korea and Australia and fluctuated in China. Media appearances Monday with Trump administration officials shed little light on the specifics of how Sino-American trade negotiations will progress, reported Bloomberg. Oil prices extended strong gains from the previous day amid expected OPEC-led supply cuts and a mandated reduction in Canadian output. Traders are cautious ahead of RBI’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Analysts believe the RBI decision may be a non-event on the key rate front, but the focus will be on RBI’s communication and stance. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.38 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade lowerThe BSE Sensex traded 143.66 points, or 0.40%, down at 36,097.34, and the Nifty 50 fell 34.05 points, or 0.31%, to 10,849.70. The BSE mid- and small-cap indices rose 0.09% and 0.17%, respectively. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, healthcare, oil and gas, basic materials and industrials rose, while realty, FMCG, power and telecom declined.
- 9.30 am IST Sun Pharma shares up over 2% after bank denies reports of Sebi probeShares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rose as much as 2.06% to Rs 464.70 per share after the company highlighted that there was no wrong doing and gave clarity on the recent queries raised on the company. The company’s founder Dilip Shanghvi said that the points raised in the sales note pertained to information which was sourced from public domain.
- 9.08 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar ahead of a key bi-monthly RBI policy meeting. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 70.44 a dollar, up 0.02% from its Monday’s close of 70.46. The currency opened at 70.51 a dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.615% from its previous close of 7.626%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 9.33%, while foreign investors have sold $4.89 billion and $7.57 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 8.44 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices extend gains, gold rates steady, metals fallOil prices rose, extending strong gains from the previous day amid expected OPEC-led supply cuts and a mandated reduction in Canadian output. The 90-day truce in the trade dispute between the United States and China was also still supporting markets, traders said. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.35 per barrel at 0137 GMT, up 40 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures were up 40 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $62.09 per barrel.Gold prices held firm early on Tuesday, having hit a more than three-week high in the previous session, as the dollar stumbled after the United States and China agreed to a temporary truce in their trade conflict. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,232.20 per ounce at 0121 GMT. Prices touched a peak of $1,234.87 on Monday, their highest since Nov. 7. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,238.2 per ounce.Metals: Copper and most other base metals gave up some of Monday’s gains in early Asian trade, as doubts over whether China and the United States will be able to resolve their trade row within a 90-day timeframe came into focus. Three-month LME copper slipped 0.5% to $6,265 a tonne, after rising 1.6 percent in the previous session. The most-traded January copper contract in Shanghai fell 0.3 percent to 49,850 yuan ($7,245.01) a tonne. Shanghai zinc and tin , and London lead and nickel all edged higher. Reuters
- 8.33 am IST Asian stocks struggle as trade-talk outlook hazyAsian stocks fell with American futures on Tuesday after confusing signals over U.S.-China trade talks. The inversion of a portion of the Treasury yield curve for the first time since 2007 reinforced the impression that markets are approaching the end of the current cycle. Stocks dropped in Japan, Korea and Australia and fluctuated in China, while the yen advanced and Treasuries edged up. Media appearances Monday with Trump administration officials shed little light on the specifics of how Sino-American trade negotiations will progress. Though the S&P 500 Index closed higher on the suspension of tariff escalation, futures retreated Tuesday.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.4 percent as of 10:47 a.m. Tokyo time. Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.8 percent. Hang Seng fell 0.2 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6 percent. Shanghai Composite was little changed. The S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.5 percent. Bloomberg
