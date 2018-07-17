Rupee trades higher against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.55%, while foreign investors have sold $800 million and $6.34 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened against the US dollar as crude oil prices declined after comments from US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.36 a dollar, up 0.31% from its previous close of 68.57. The currency opened at 68.38 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 68.36 and 68.41, respectively.

Overnight, oil prices fell over 4% after US officials suggested the US will take a softer stance on countries that import oil from Iran.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.761%, from its Monday’s close of 7.801%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.55%, while foreign investors have sold $800 million and $6.34 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.22% or 78.44 points to 36,318.09. Since January, it has gained 6.6%

Asian currencies were mainly stronger following weakness in dollar on Monday and a lack of any further development on trade. South Korean won was up 0.39%, China renminbi 0.18%, China offshore 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.07%, Thai Baht 0.07%, Taiwan dollar 0.06%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.12%, Malaysian ringgit 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.514, up 0.01% from its previous close of 94.511.

Bloomberg contributed this story