Gold prices move higher today, silver rates drop

New Delhi: Gold prices snapped a two-day losing streak and inched up by Rs 15 to Rs 31,585 per 10 grams on Friday following positive global cues and a pick up in demand from local jewellers, reported PTI. In global markets, gold prices edged up from six-month lows as the US dollar fell. The dollar pulled back from an 11-month high against a basket of major currencies.

Global spot gold rate was up 0.2% at $1,268.65 an ounce after hitting $1,260.84, its lowest since 19 December 2017, in the previous session. US gold futures for August delivery were unchanged at $1,270.50 per ounce.

In Delhi, gold rate of 99.9% and 99.5% purity inched up by Rs 15 each to Rs 31,585 and Rs 31,435 per 10 grams, respectively.

Silver prices, on the other hand, slipped below the Rs 41,000 mark by falling Rs 250 to Rs 40,750 per kg, due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers, added the report.

The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar for the third straight session on Friday. The currency opened at 67.85 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 67.71 and 67.88 in Friday’s session, respectively.