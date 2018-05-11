Rupee opens higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.709%, up from its previous close of 7.714%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee along with Asian currencies on Friday strengthened against US dollar after softer US inflation was seen reducing pressure on the US Federal Reserve to hike rates at the faster pace.

The currency opened at 66.17 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.13 against US dollar, up 0.29% from its previous close of 67.32.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.709%, up from its previous close of 7.714%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Traders are cautious ahead of key inflation data and Karnataka election results due next week. Karnataka elections will be held on Saturday and its results due on 15 May.

The government will announce consumer price inflation (CPI) and wholesale price inflation (WPI) on 14 May. According to Bloomberg analyst estimates, CPI and WPI will be at 4.45% and 2.9%, respectively, for April month. Last month, CPI and WPI stood at 4.28% and 2.47%, respectively.

So far this year, rupee weakened over 5% while foreign investors have bought $742.40 million and sold $2.67 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.13% or 45.87 points to 35365.22. Since start of January, it gained 3.5%.

Among Asian currencies, South Korean won was up 0.3%, Taiwan dollar 0.28%, Indonesian rupiah 0.17%, Thai Baht 0.09%. However, Philippines peso was down 0.26%, China offshore 0.16%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%, Japanese yen 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.729, up 0.09% from its previous close of 92.65.

Bloomberg contributed this story