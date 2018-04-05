Rupee opens higher ahead of RBI monetary policy decision

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.3% compared to its previous close of 7.294%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading higher in the morning hours against US dollar ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision due after 2.30pm on Thursday.

The rupee opened at 65.03 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.02 a dollar, up 0.19% from its Wednesday’s close of 65.15.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.3% compared to its previous close of 7.294%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

According to a Mint poll, the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, amid a gradual recovery in growth and easing inflation.

Markets will also await US employment data due on Friday. The jobless rate probably fell in March after holding at 4.1% for five straight months.

Benchmark Sensex rose 0.22%, or 73 points, to 33,091.67. So far this year, it has declined 3%.

So far this year, the rupee has fell 2%, while foreign investors have bought $2.05 billion in equity and bought $138 million in debt market.

Asian currencies were trading lower. China renminbi was down 0.21%, Japanese yen 0.18%, Singapore dollar 0.06%, Philippines peso 0.06%. However, Thai Baht and South Korean won were up 0.07% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 90.161, up 0.02% from its previous close of 90.142.