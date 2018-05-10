Live now
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gains, power, pharma stocks fall
BSE Sensex trades higher by around 50 points, while NSE’s Nifty 50 trades near 10,750. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, May 10 2018. 10 43 AM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher for a fourth straight day on Thursday, tracking gains in global equities. The Indian rupee and bond prices on Thursday fell for a second session on fears of higher inflation and wider current account deficit due to rising oil prices. Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday after a positive session on Wall Street. Investors remain focused on geopolitics this week, with US markets extending gains in afternoon trading after North Korea’s good-will gesture of releasing US citizens as captives. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.43 am IST Federal Bank shares down 10% as profit falls in Q4Federal Bank shares fell 10% to Rs93 after the bank reported a 44% decline in its net profit at Rs145 crore in the March 2018 quarter. It reported a 130% jump in its provisions in the quarter at Rs371.50 crore from Rs162 crore a quarter ago.
- 9.27 am IST Rupee, bond prices fall for second day on higher oil pricesThe Indian rupee and bond prices on Thursday fell for a second session on fears of higher inflation and wider current account deficit due to rising oil prices. The home currency was trading at 67.36 against US dollar, down 0.12% from its previous close of 67.28. The currency opened at 66.33 and touched a low of 67.37 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.712%, up from its previous close of 7.709%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.25 am IST Asian shares rise, oil prices extend gainsMost Asian stocks edged higher on Thursday after a positive session on Wall Street, while oil extended its climb past $71 a barrel, a level it breached for the first time since 2014. Investors remain focused on geopolitics this week, with US markets extending gains in afternoon trading after North Korea’s good-will gesture of releasing US citizens as captives. Still, markets remained bound in a trading range, with uncertainties such as Middle East tensions and the knock-on effects of higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar.Topix index was little changed. Kospi index climbed 0.4%. Hang Seng Index was up 0.7%. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%. S&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1%. S&P 500 closed up 1%. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 09 31 AM IST