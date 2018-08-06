Rupee edges higher against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $534.60 million and $5.69 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in local equity market and Asian currencies. At 9.05am, the rupee was trading at 68.58 a dollar, up 0.06% from its previous close of 68.62. The currency opened at 68.57 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.762%, from its Friday’s close of 7.763%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.33% or 125.80 points to 37,681.96. Since January, it has gained 10.3%.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $534.60 million and $5.69 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher after China’s central bank lent more support to the yuan by announcing a rule tweak that will make it more expensive to bet against the yuan.

Taiwan dollar was up 0.38%, South Korean won 0.37%, Philippines peso 0.11%, Malaysian ringgit 0.1%, China Offshore 0.08%, Thai baht 0.08%, Indonesian rupiah 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.254, up 0.10% from its previous close of 95.161.