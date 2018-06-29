Rupee gains against dollar today after hitting record low on Thursday

So far this year, rupee has lost around 7% against US dollar. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee (INR) strengthened against the US dollar on Friday,as a recovery in regional stocks was offset by continued anxiety over the US-China trade dispute and yuan weakness. At 11.14am, the rupee was trading at 68.55 a dollar, up 0.30% from its Thursday’s close of 68.79. It opened at 68.66 a dollar. The rupee had on Thursday breached 69 level against the dollar to register a record low.

In noon trade on Friday, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.60%, or 213 points, to 35,251.42. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.91% compared to its previous close of 7.935%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, rupee lost 6.94%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $836.68 million in equity and $8.45 billion in debt respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won gained 0.457%, Taiwan dollar 0.216%, Singapore Dollar 0.212%, Philippines peso 0.167%, Indonesian rupiah 0.167%, Malaysian Rinnggit 0.094%, Thai Baht 0.027% and Hong Kong dollar 0.006%. However, Japanese yen lost 0.217%, China Offshore 0.065% and China Renminbi 0.048%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.936, down 0.39%, from its previous close of 95.312.