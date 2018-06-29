Rupee gains against dollar today after hitting record low on Thursday
At 11.14 am, the rupee was trading at 68.55 a dollar, up 0.34% from its previous close of 68.79. The currency had hit a record low of 69.09 on Thursday
Mumbai: The Indian rupee (INR) strengthened against the US dollar on Friday,as a recovery in regional stocks was offset by continued anxiety over the US-China trade dispute and yuan weakness. At 11.14am, the rupee was trading at 68.55 a dollar, up 0.30% from its Thursday’s close of 68.79. It opened at 68.66 a dollar. The rupee had on Thursday breached 69 level against the dollar to register a record low.
In noon trade on Friday, the benchmark Sensex gained 0.60%, or 213 points, to 35,251.42. The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.91% compared to its previous close of 7.935%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
So far this year, rupee lost 6.94%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $836.68 million in equity and $8.45 billion in debt respectively.
Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won gained 0.457%, Taiwan dollar 0.216%, Singapore Dollar 0.212%, Philippines peso 0.167%, Indonesian rupiah 0.167%, Malaysian Rinnggit 0.094%, Thai Baht 0.027% and Hong Kong dollar 0.006%. However, Japanese yen lost 0.217%, China Offshore 0.065% and China Renminbi 0.048%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.936, down 0.39%, from its previous close of 95.312.
More From Money »
- Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells 1.25 crore Titan shares
- Xiaomi IPO raises $4.7 billion after pricing on low end
- UPL discovers a silver lining in US-China trade war, but risks persist
- Rupee risks frequent pain unless India fixes its thirst for imports
- Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty extend gains; Metal, banking stocks rally
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- UPL discovers a silver lining in US-China trade war, but risks persist
- Premium scooters are powering ahead of their staid counterparts
- Rupee risks frequent pain unless India fixes its thirst for imports
- Disclosures at Fortis paint a scary picture, investors seek deliverance
- Cement firms increasingly opting for brownfield expansion