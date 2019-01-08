Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open flat; Bandhan Bank, Jet Airways in focus
SGX Nifty futures traded 1.5 points lower at 10,803.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jan 08 2019. 09 11 AM IST
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set for a muted start amid mixed sentiment in global markets, and as investors turned cautious ahead of December-quarter corporate earnings. The Central Statistics Office projected an overall economic growth of 7.2% for the year ending 31 March. With the economy already recording 7.6% GDP growth in the first half of the fiscal, this implies it will grow at around 6.8% in the second half (October-March). Moreover, analysts said markets are likely to remain volatile ahead of general elections this year.In global markets, Asian stocks traded mixed as investors awaited the outcome of fresh US-China trade talks. Stocks advanced in Japan and Australia, though slipped in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices were stable, supported by US-China trade talks, while OPEC-led supply cuts also tightened markets. SGX Nifty futures traded 1.5 points lower at 10,803.50, indicating a flat start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.11 am IST Rupee weakens against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading lower against the US dollar after crude oil prices surged in eight out of nine trading sessions. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 70 a dollar, down 0.46% from previous close of 69.68. The home currency opened at 69.84 a dollar and touched a low of 70.01 a dollar. So far this year, the rupee has declined 1.3%, while foreign investors have sold $203.80 million in equities and bought $43.50 million in the debt markets.
- 9.06 am IST What’s in store for the rupee in the new year?The rupee performed the worst among Asian currencies in eight years and was down 8.46% in 2018. Between 2011 and 2018, the rupee depreciated 36% and has been weakening every year, except in 2017. Analysts say fundamentals will aid the rupee this year. Read more
- 8.53 am IST Commodity corner: Oil, gold prices steady; Copper prices downOil prices were stable, supported by hopes that talks under way in Beijing involving U.S. and Chinese officials could end trade disputes between the world’s biggest economies, while OPEC-led supply cuts also tightened markets. International Brent crude futures were at $57.43 per barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.1% from their last close. US WTI crude oil futures were at $48.62 per barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.2%.Gold held steady as bets on a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes and hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade deal put pressure on the dollar, but an improved risk appetite capped gains for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,287.70. It hit a more-than 6-month peak at $1,298.42. US gold futures eased slightly at $1,288 per ounce.Metals: London copper prices drifted lower in early Asian trade as the dollar strengthened, while investors awaited the outcome of the latest round of US-China trade talks in Beijing. Three-month LME copper slipped 0.2% to $5,909.50 a tonne, after edging up 0.1% in the previous session. All other LME metals declined, with zinc down 0.8% after a 2.5% jump on Monday. Shanghai zinc was up 0.5%. Reuters
- 8.45 am IST Asia stocks mixed with focus on US-China trade talksAsian stocks traded mixed as investors waited to see whether the outcome of fresh talks on trade will be productive. The yen advanced and Treasuries consolidated. Stocks advanced in Japan and Australia, though slipped in Hong Kong and Shanghai. The Trump administration expressed optimism it can reach a “reasonable” trade deal with China as President Xi Jinping dispatched one of his top aides to negotiations in Beijing. U.S. futures ticked higher. The dollar was steady against major G-10 peers and 10-year Treasury yields edged lower.Japan’s Topix index added 0.4 percent as of 10:40 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 percent. South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5 percent. Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed. Bloomberg
First Published: Tue, Jan 08 2019. 08 45 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates BSE NSE
