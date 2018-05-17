Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday strengthened for second sessions against US dollar tracking gains in Asian currencies.
At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.73 against US dollar, up 0.08% from its previous close of 67.80. The currency opened at 67.76 a dollar.
The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.924%, up from its Wednesday’s close of 7.903%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
So far this year, rupee weakened over 5.8% while foreign investors have bought $766.40 million and sold $3.32 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.4% or 140.97 points to 35528.85. Since start of January, it gained 4%.
Asian currencies were trading higher. Indonesian rupiah was up 0.26%, Japanese yen 0.19%, China Renminbi 0.17%, Philippines peso 0.16%, Thai Baht 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.08%. However, South Korean won was down 0.13%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.137, down 0.27% from its previous close of 93.392
