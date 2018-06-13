Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty tops 10,850; Sun Pharma, TCS shares up 2%
BSE Sensex rises over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,850. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Jun 13 2018. 09 51 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.50 am ISTRupee hits two-weak low against US dollar
- 9.35 am ISTSun Pharma shares gain over 2% on Halol plant clearance
- 9.30 am ISTTCS shares rise 2% as board to consider buyback
- 9.20 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.05 am ISTRupee to rebound against US dollar but path rife with pitfalls
- 8.57 am ISTStocks in focus today
- 8.53 am ISTOpening Bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher on Wednesday after retail inflation in May rose to a four-month high on the back of higher fuel prices and a weak rupee. Asian stocks declined as investors looked to the Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day and any clues it might give on future rate hikes, shifting focus away from the historic US-North Korea summit, Reuters reported. The Indian rupee weakened to a two-week low against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.50 am IST Rupee hits two-weak low against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Wednesday weakened to a two-week low against the US dollar after retail inflation rose to a four-month high. The rupee was trading at 67.57 against the US dollar, down 0.12% from its previous close of 67.49. The currency opened at 67.85 a dollar and touched a low of 67.85 a dollar—a level last seen on 30 May. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.949% from its Tuesday’s close of 7.966%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.(Ravindra Sonavane/Mint)
- 9.35 am IST Sun Pharma shares gain over 2% on Halol plant clearanceSun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd’s shares rose 2.2% to Rs552.50 after the company said it has received US drug regulator’s report for its Halol, Gujarat plant that paves the way for fresh approvals for its products in its largest market. The resolution of the issue paves way for Sun Pharma to resume selling to the US market from this facility. The US business accounts for 35-40% of the revenue for Sun Pharmaceutical. Prior to the FDA action in 2014, the plant accounted for 8-10% of Sun Pharma’s US business, especially injectables.(Ravindra Sonavane/Mint)
- 9.30 am IST TCS shares rise 2% as board to consider buybackShares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 2% to Rs1,815 after the company said its board will meet on Friday to consider shares buyback. Moreover, the IT company expects to generate $1.36 billion in revenue over 10 years from its partnership with a unit of British insurer Prudential Plc., Mint reported. TCS said on Tuesday that it will get $668 million in business from the Prudential unit in addition to the $690 million order it got from the UK insurer in January.(Ravindra Sonavane/Mint)
- 9.05 am IST Rupee to rebound against US dollar but path rife with pitfallsThe Indian rupee will erase some of this year’s losses against the US dollar over the coming 12 months, but high volatility in the run up to general elections in 2019 could send it off-piste, a Reuters poll found. A selloff in emerging markets and a widening fiscal deficit, exacerbated by rising oil prices—India’s biggest import bill—has hurt the rupee this year.The rupee hit an 18-month low of 68.47 per dollar in May and is down over 5% so far this year, making it one of the worst performers in Asia.But the rupee is forecast to rebound and gain slightly to 66.87 in a year from about 67.45 on Tuesday, according to the poll of about 30 foreign exchange analysts taken after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked interest rates on 6 June.That median, although slightly weaker than in May, was driven by expectations for Asia’s third largest economy to remain the fastest growing major economy as it did in the first three months of 2018 and on predictions for further interest rate hikes from the RBI. (Reuters)
- 8.57 am IST Stocks in focus todayTCS eyes $1.36 billion over 10 years from deal with Prudential armTata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) expects to generate $1.36 billion in revenue over 10 years from its partnership with a unit of British insurer Prudential Plc, reports Mint. Moreover, the board of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares in a meeting on 15 June.Adani group firm offers Rs6,000 crore for Ruchi SoyaAdani’s group company offered about Rs6,000 crore to emerge as the highest bidder for acquisition of bankruptcy-hit edible oil firm Ruchi Soya, reports PTI.Issues raised by USFDA on Halol resolved: Sun PharmaThe quality cloud over the Halol plant of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has lifted, with the company stating that all the issues raised by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) have been satisfactorily resolved, reports Mint.Tata Steel’s joint venture with Thyssenkrupp hits delayTata Steel’s proposed joint venture with German steel major Thyssenkrupp is likely to be hit by delays as workers and investors questioned the viability of the current business plan, reports PTI.Govt mulls selling 100% stake in Air IndiaLastly, the government is considering revising the terms of sale for Air India, including offering a 100% stake, after its latest attempt to sell 76% failed to draw even a single bid, reports Business Standard.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
- 8.53 am IST Opening Bell: Cues to look out for before trading todayAsian stocks mixed as investors await US Fed decisionAsian shares moved slightly lower in morning trade as investors looked to the US Federal Reserve policy decision expected later in the day, reports Reuters. Overnight US stocks closed little changed.Retail inflation at four-month highIndia’s retail inflation in May rose to a four-month high of 4.87%, while industrial production recovered marginally to grow at 4.9% in April, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
First Published: Wed, Jun 13 2018. 08 58 AM IST
